Rony tried at least 17 bicycle kicks at Palmeiras before scoring

The motto of the press conference after Palmeiras’ 5-0 defeat of Cerro Porteño was “never give up”. Abel Ferreira took as an example the now successful epic of Rony to finally fulfill his dream of scoring a bicycle goal as a summary of what his team is all about.

Alviverde’s number 10 has really kept the dream alive for quite some time this season. There were 17 shots and attempts until he scored the fifth goal in the rout that put Alviverde in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.

Other bikes must have happened before the first one on the list. But since there was no buzz around the play, it’s hard to find the moves without watching all the highlights.

Thus, the bid attempted in the Libertadores final against Flamengo, in Montevideo, opens the sequence. It was at 30′ of the second half, on November 27, 2021. Diego Alves grabbed the ball that came weak.

The second on the list came in March this year, in the 1-0 victory over Santos, for the Campeonato Paulista. The cross came from the right, from Marcos Rocha, and Rony noticed Bauermann pierce to try the shot, which went over the goal.

The third, against Athletico-PR, on the return of the Recopa (2 to 0), had been the best until last night (6). Once again, the ball came from the right, from Dudu. Rony makes the move with perfection even greater than in the goal against Cerro, and demanded an excellent defense from goalkeeper Santos.

Again against Flamengo, at Maracanã, in April (0-0 tie), Rony tried the move, but pressured by Gustavo Henrique, he barely managed to kick the ball. Then there were two attempts in Libertadores, against Emelec-EQU (3-1, away from home) and Independiente Petrolero, in Bolivia (5-0).

The Copa do Brasil was also the scene of an attempt, in Londrina, in a game against Juazeirense-BA (11/5), at the beginning of May. Unsuccessfully. Then came the attempts against Emelec (1 to 0) and Red Bull Bragantino (2 to 0), until a turning point in this saga came, against Juventude (3 to 0).

“I’ll keep trying”

At this point, already nicknamed Ronybikerson and the target of several profiles on Twitter that recorded his attempts, the striker saw the world of football following his quest for his dream.

In Caxias do Sul, on May 21, there was the best chance since the Recopa. Danilo’s cavadinha pass found the player with time to dominate and hit, at the entrance of the area. But it also gave him time to turn around and attempt the kick.

The result was pathetic, perhaps the worst of the series. The ball hit the face of shirt 10, who was interviewed about the failed attempt at halftime by the SporTV broadcast team.

“I’m going to keep trying. One thing I have in my life is never giving up. I’m going to make mistakes, but at some point, I’m going to get it right”, he said at the time.

Part of the crowd was irritated by the phrase. But a larger part clung to the player’s will and began to hope that the move would work out.

Táchira (VEN) (4-1), Santos na Vila (1-0) and Atlético-MG (0-0) took the risk of going down in history. Against Botafogo, he hit a beautiful shot, but from inside the Palmeiras area, to keep the ball away, in the 4-0 victory.

There were attempts against Coritiba, at Couto Pereira (2-0), and Atlético-GO (4-2), for the Brasileiro, in May. And then, the attempts ceased.

In the two games against São Paulo, in Morumbi — 2 to 1, for the Brasileiro, and 0 to 1, for the Copa do Brasil —, on June 20 and 23, zero attempts. In the tie with Avaí, in Ressacada (2 to 2), in the trip against Cerro (3 to 0), and in the defeat to Athletico-PR, last Saturday (2), either.

Twitter profiles lamented. Had Ron given up on his dream? Not. He was just waiting for the most apotheotic moment possible, and put an end to the Libertadores round of 16 sealing the 5-0 that will make Verdão face Atlético-MG for the quarterfinals.

The goal at Allianz Parque and the persistence of shirt 10 drew praise from Abel Ferreira. “I think I can take this image of that goal and tell you that it is the mirror of our team. It’s trying, trying, trying until you succeed”, said the coach.