Roraima has 58 hospitalized in beds for Covid-19

Latest update shows that all 35 beds at Hospital da Criança are occupied by children with a suspicious condition

Roraima has 58 people hospitalized in exclusive beds for Covid-19 – most are suspicious cases and await the test results. The information is from the latest epidemiological bulletin, released by the State Department of Health (Sesau) on Tuesday (5).

At the Children’s Hospital, all 35 beds would be occupied by children with a suspicious condition, 30 of them in infirmary beds and five in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). It is worth remembering that the last data update on the unit is on Friday (1st).

At the General Hospital of Roraima (HGR), of the eight adult ICU beds, two are occupied by people who tested positive. In addition, of the 15 clinics, 14 are in use by confirmed cases.

At the Hospital Materno Infantil, of the nine children’s ICU beds, one is occupied by a child suspected of having coronavirus. In addition, of the ten adult clinical beds, four are occupied. In addition, of the ten children’s infirmary, two are in use.

In Rorainópolis, at the Governador Ottomar de Sousa Pinto Regional Hospital, the 11 adult clinical beds have been empty since December 21, 2021.