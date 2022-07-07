Roraima has 58 hospitalized in beds for Covid-19

Jenni Smith 2 mins ago Health Comments Off on Roraima has 58 hospitalized in beds for Covid-19 0 Views

Latest update shows that all 35 beds at Hospital da Criança are occupied by children with a suspicious condition

Roraima has 58 people hospitalized in exclusive beds for Covid-19 – most are suspicious cases and await the test results. The information is from the latest epidemiological bulletin, released by the State Department of Health (Sesau) on Tuesday (5).

At the Children’s Hospital, all 35 beds would be occupied by children with a suspicious condition, 30 of them in infirmary beds and five in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). It is worth remembering that the last data update on the unit is on Friday (1st).

At the General Hospital of Roraima (HGR), of the eight adult ICU beds, two are occupied by people who tested positive. In addition, of the 15 clinics, 14 are in use by confirmed cases.

At the Hospital Materno Infantil, of the nine children’s ICU beds, one is occupied by a child suspected of having coronavirus. In addition, of the ten adult clinical beds, four are occupied. In addition, of the ten children’s infirmary, two are in use.

In Rorainópolis, at the Governador Ottomar de Sousa Pinto Regional Hospital, the 11 adult clinical beds have been empty since December 21, 2021.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Soft, hard, pointy, round: discover what each type of belly reveals – 06/07/2022

Located between the chest and the pelvis, or pelvis, the popular belly is nothing more …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved