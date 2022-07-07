Rugged version of Apple Watch will have bigger screen and battery, says Gurman

THE apple always gives a great focus to exercises in the releases of each new generation of Apple Watchbut a future version of its smartwatch is being developed with a special focus on extreme sports.

Rumors about the new model of the device date back to March last year and have already been reinforced, including by registered patents. Now they have been reinforced once again by Mark Gurmann of Bloombergwhich gave more important details about what the device will look like.

According to the publication, the Apple Watch aimed at extreme sports will have a larger screen (almost 2 inches), which will have about 7% more screen area than the largest model of the watch on sale currently on the market, 45mm.

With a resolution of 410×502 pixels and maintaining the sharpness of current models, the watch will be able to show more fitness metrics, as well as more information on the dials – which will make life easier for those who cannot spend all the time touching the screen to see other information.

It is worth noting that the size of the watch’s screen will not interfere with the millimeter count adopted by Apple for its watches, since this account concerns the height of the device’s case, and not the screen – as Gurman recalled on Twitter.

The Apple Watch sizes such as 41mm, 45mm etc refer to the height of the Apple Watch’s case, not the screen. Therefore the larger Apple Watch won’t be at 50mm, despite some calling it that. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 6, 2022

Another detail about the robust Apple Watch is its construction, as it should have a metal body — instead of the aluminum present in current models — as well as a more resistant screen.

In addition, the watch created for extreme sports will reduce a problem that is constantly complained about nowadays: the battery. The component will be larger than current models, which will allow athletes to track their workouts for longer periods.

Gurman also pointed out that the model will come with the same S8 chip, which will keep the watch’s performance at the same level as the two previous generations, as well as gain features such as body temperature measurement and improved tracking metrics.

Although the new device will cost more than the current stainless steel version of the Apple Watch, it is not surprising that many people will end up opting for it even without being inserted in the world of sports – details such as a larger battery and a more resistant screen. could fully attract some consumers.

