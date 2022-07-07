Santander offers 15 thousand scholarships. How to apply?

Santander, in partnership with the programming edtech Let’s Code, will provide 15,000 grants in the technology area. See how to sign up!

Banco Santander, through its educational front, Santander Universities, opened the third edition of Santander Coders 2022. The technological training program is offered by the bank annually.

According to Exame, Santander, in partnership with programming edtech Let’s Code, will provide 15,000 scholarships, including introduction to full stack web technologies and programming languages, data science, data engineering, mobile (Kotlin) and test automation.

How do the courses work?

In this way, the 250 candidates with the best performance will receive a full scholarship for training courses in one of the five programming languages, which can be chosen by the participants themselves.

To ensure the choice of the best candidates and a good use of talent, courses will be made that will be applied online through the Let’s Code platform, which has a selection methodology in stages.

“The last editions of Santander Coders have shown that people of all ages and degrees are looking to boost their careers. This is an opportunity to learn inclusive and solid content about the main programming resources in the world”, says Nicolás Vergara, executive superintendent of Santander Universities.

The Let’s Code platform gives full access to classes in more than a thousand hours of content in full stack web, data science, data engineering, mobile (Kotlin) and test automation.

According to Santander, the program is an opportunity for those who want to learn to program, so that they can train in the areas with the most vacancies in the market. In addition to receiving complete, free training and also being able to be part of the institution’s technology team.

“We know how much the financial market is at the forefront when it comes to technology, and the traditional graduation model does not meet their needs. In view of this, Let’s Code’s objective is to help companies train professionals through practical learning”, explains Gabriel Göltl, CMO at Let’s Code.

How to apply?

Finally, Santander Coders 2022 includes people over 18 years old, who are interested in the technology area or who are in career transition.

It is not necessary to be a graduate or to be in a higher education course. To apply, simply access the program’s official website.

