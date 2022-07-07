Santos X Deportivo Táchira: how to see Peixe looking for victory to pass the Copa Sudamericana – Monet

+



Felipe Jonatan, one of the highlights of the Santos squad (Photo: Disclosure)

Santos welcomes Deportivo Táchira, from Venezuela, this Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30 pm, for the return leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

The match is open as the first leg ended 1-1 – check out the best moments below. That is, any victory gives the classification for the next phase. Another tie takes the decision to penalties.

Peixe is under pressure due to successive setbacks in the Brasileirão, competition that came to lead in the first rounds. Now it is in tenth place and comes from a defeat, at home, to Flamengo (2 to 1).

Coach Fábian Buston, who usually rotates the squad a lot due to simultaneous competitions, must use the best not to take risks. Several young athletes who are standing out in the season – a tradition from Santos – should enter playing, like the side Felipe Jonatan and the forwards Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo.

Táchira, who arrived at Sula after being eliminated and placed third in the group of Palmeiras in Libertadores, comes from a blow a few weeks ago by the Venezuelan Championship – 3 to 0 for Monagas. But it still occupies the top of the table – it is in fourth place.

The great highlight is, without a doubt, forward Anthony Uribe, who scored two goals in Libertadores.

The decisive game between Santos and Deportivo Táchira is broadcast live on Conmebol TV’s Pay-Per-View (check here for packages, operators and how to access).