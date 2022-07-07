São Paulo tries to contain the surge of cards to avoid scares in the South American | Sao Paulo

The absences of Igor Vinicius, Rodrigo Nestor and Calleri this Thursday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), against Universidad Católica, for the South American Round of 16, reflect a recent problem for São Paulo. In the return duel, at Morumbi, Rogério Ceni’s team will try to contain the surge in the team’s cards.

With the 4-2 advantage obtained in the first leg, in Chile, São Paulo also wants to avoid scares like the ones they experienced at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium, when they ended up with three players less and managed to hold on.

Adding the duels against Católica and Atlético-GO, the latter played on Sunday, in Goiânia, for the Brasileirão, São Paulo received 19 cards, between players and the coaching staff.

In Chile, Igor Vinicius, Nestor and Calleri were expelled and will miss the team this Thursday. Over the weekend, no athlete received the red card, but seven athletes were cautioned in a 2-1 victory.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The 19 warnings in the last 180 minutes leave São Paulo among the first in the ranking of Serie A teams with the most cards in the 2022 season. The numbers are from Espião Statístico.

1 of 3 Referee Christian Ferreyra was the subject of complaints from Tricolor — Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza Referee Christian Ferreyra was the target of complaints from Tricolor — Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

According to a report, São Paulo is the fourth team with the most warnings in the season, with 120 cards – the account also includes punishments for coaches and members of the coaching staff.

The leader of this statistic is Fortaleza, which has 129 cards throughout the 2022 season.

Regarding the players, the recent warnings raised São Paulo to third position, with 115 cards. Only Fortaleza (116) and Ceará (120) have a higher number.

In the first game against Católica, the referee became the target of strong complaints from São Paulo. The board mobilized and filed a formal questioning to Conmebol for the performance of the team led by Uruguayan Christian Ferreyra.

2 of 3 Rogério Ceni talks with São Paulo squad in training — Photo: Disclosure Rogério Ceni talks with the São Paulo squad in training — Photo: Disclosure

Coach Rogério Ceni, publicly, also made harsh criticisms last Thursday, after the 4-2 victory. Tricolor can lose by up to a goal difference, which still advances to the quarterfinals to face Ceará.

– We don’t want to talk about arbitration, but we have to rethink, we have to have more strength in the South American confederation. I remember a time when we had strength, but today we don’t and we suffer a lot – complained Ceni.

– At the end, when he goes to greet the referee, he kisses their players. Of course, you can, it’s respectful. But, I don’t know, three expelled from us, hugs, kisses… When one of us went to greet him, he says “I don’t greet you”. Strange,” he added.

This Thursday, refereeing will be led by Venezuelan Alexis Herrera.

Check out the top-5 cards of the Serie A teams:

Serie A team cards in 2022 Team cards Strength 129 Ceará 128 Fluminense 123 Sao Paulo 120 Atlético-GO 120

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv