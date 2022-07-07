Sara was 16 years old when she was sentenced to life in prison for killing the man who raped and trafficked her. 33 years later, she was pardoned

The American was abused and trafficked from the age of 11 and spent more than two decades in prison. Forgiveness only happened last Friday

Sara Kruzan was 11 years old when she was sexually abused by George Howard, a man 20 years her senior. From the age of 13, she was forced to prostitute herself on the streets of California, in the United States. At 16, after five years of child sex exploitation and trafficking, she fatally shot her attacker at a Riverside motel-allegedly in the context of yet another episode of sexual violence. She was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, when she was just 17. This Friday, at age 44, Sara was finally pardoned by the governor of California. It’s “letting go of these invisible chains that I didn’t know were still clinging to me,” she confessed to the Los Angeles Times a day after the decision.

The case benefited from strong exposure on social media and publicity by activist groups. More than a symbol of resistance in the face of injustice, Sara became an unavoidable face of the need to reform the prison system, especially with regard to child sex trafficking. There were petitions and demonstrations organized in her name, which received the support of celebrities such as actresses Demi Moore and Mira Sorvino and who may have contributed to a first victory. In 2011, fellow actor and then Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger commuted his sentence from life to 25 years – thus opening up the possibility of parole. In 2013, Democratic Governor Jerry Brown allowed Sara to go free after serving 18 years in prison.

Already abroad, he made activism a life mission. He denounces a corrupted system, incapable of identifying “the complexity of the trauma” and judging it properly, particularly if underage defendants are involved. She speaks from experience – she was tried as an adult at just 17 and was not allowed to present evidence of George Howard’s assault and abuse. But not only. She also hopes that her case may have “an effect on all other people who identify with different elements” of what she has experienced.

The activist work to which he dedicated himself in freedom may have contributed to the declaration of pardon released on 1 July. In the document, it is stressed that it is not intended to “minimize or forgive the conduct or the harm caused”, which resulted in the death of a “victim”, but to recognize “the work it has done since then to transform itself”. Governor Gavin Newsom attests that Sara now lives “a responsible life and demonstrates her aptitude for the restoration of her civil rights and responsibilities”.

Sara Kruzan, in an undated photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. (California Department of Corrections via AP, File)



In a statement shared with The New York Times, Sara reports feeling “an overwhelming flow of emotions: above all, amazement and euphoria, but also shock and a sense of grief at the thought of everything that has led up to this moment.”

“I will never forget what happened that night, but I am immensely grateful to feel some relief from the burden of shame and social stigma.“, he concluded.

His activist work, with a strong personal component, included the publication of a book of memoirs and confessions, entitled “I Cried to Dream Again: Trafficking, Murder and Deliverance”. Homicide and Delivery”). In the work, she describes a lonely and troubled childhood, in which she saw her father on just three occasions and was raised by her drug-addicted mother. She suffered her first rape at age five, by one of her mother’s boyfriends, and was kicked out of the house at 11, when she required hospitalization for a suicide attempt.

It was at this age – and in this context – that he met George Howard, or “GG”, whom he initially relied on as a foster parent. “He was like a father figure,” he explained, in a YouTube video that has since been made private. “He would talk to me, take me out, give me lavish gifts and do all these things for free.”

The Americans who followed the case applaud this outcome, but guarantee that the reasons for struggle persist. “It’s frankly outrageous that she was even sentenced for this period of time, given her long history of abuse and trafficking,” noted Lenore Anderson, founder of the Californians for Safety and Justice association. “She was a black girl from a troubled neighborhood,” adds Nikki Junker, director of the group “With More Than a Purpose,” which represents victims of sex trafficking. “No one wanted to know.”

With the “chains” freed, Sara is now determined to make peace with her past: her traumatic childhood, the judgment that imprisoned her for decades, and the relentless fight for freedom. For herself, but also for her young daughter-to whom she promises to provide the peaceful and protected childhood she was not entitled to.

“Do I want to move forward with love? Or do I want to move forward with fear, hate and pain?”, he reflects, in the statement shared with the press last Friday. “Now, I want to move forward with love. And it takes a lot of courage to do that.”