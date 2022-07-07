Scam promises salary portability, but steals money from accounts

The new salary portability scam has made victims all over Brazil. The scare arrives with the date of receipt of the monthly payment, as this is when the person realizes that the money did not go to the usual account. Criminals use fake documents and victim data to open accounts with other banks and receive the money.

The cases of embezzlement have grown in Brazil in recent years. Just to give you an idea, data from the Institute of Public Security (ISP) show that one in six records of occurrence in Rio de Janeiro are for the crime of embezzlement. The number is high, mainly because there are scams that are not known to the police.

According to the results of police investigations, the portability scam works like this: criminals obtain data from victims and use false documents to open accounts at other banks. Almost always in digital banks, because the process is more simplified. When accounts are open, they request salary portability.

THE ease of practicing this scam is greater because there is no need for face-to-face service, so criminals are able to request portability through digital bank applications.

And the damage? In the case of a scam, the two banks involved can be held responsible, that is, the institution where the person receives the salary and the other that allowed the opening of the account by the scammers.

After all, institutions need to check the veracity of the information, mainly because they are aware of how simplified the process of opening an account that offers these features is.

The orientation is for citizens to consult the Central Bank website. Through the Registrato portal it is possible to check all accounts linked to the same CPF. And the old tip of being suspicious of links sent by e-mail or cell phone messages is also valid, as this is the fastest way to steal personal data.