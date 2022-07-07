Secret budget funds SUS fraud

uA report by Breno Pires, published in this July issue of piauí under the title unlimited spree, reveals that millions of reais from the secret budget controlled by Centrão in the National Congress are being directed to city halls that falsify numbers in the health area. Most city halls are in Maranhão, although the state bench does not have significant political weight in the Chamber and Senate – which suggests that the scheme has a central coordination that guides and directs public funds.

Occupying eight pages, the report presents examples of exorbitant increases. Bom Lugar, which doesn’t even have a hospital, says that it increased its health care services by 1,300% from one year to the next. The municipality of Governador Luiz Rocha informed SUS that its services increased by 12,500%. In Luís Domingues, the jump was around 39,000%.

In Igarapé Grande, consultations were so inflated that they reached an average of 34 per inhabitant, a pattern that surpasses even the world record, set by South Korea, where the annual average is 17 consultations per inhabitant. Santa Quitéria do Maranhão recorded more tests to detect HIV infection than the city of São Paulo. Quarries said he had so many tooth extractions that he averaged nineteen teeth extracted per inhabitant. It is the most toothless city in Brazil.

Between 2019 and 2021, the period in which the secret budget was born and grew under the blessings of the Jair Bolsonaro government, the scheme became an epidemic: 66 cities in Maranhão registered a 500% or more increase in their health services from one year to the next. . Thirty cities increased by more than 1,000%. “Increases like this, from ten to twenty times in just one year, is something I’ve never seen”, marvels Maria Angélica Borges dos Santos, professor at Fiocruz’s National School of Public Health.

The overbilling of numbers raises the ceiling on health funds that deputies and senators can send to municipalities. Thus, parliamentarians, using the overpriced ceilings as a basis, have been dispatching substantial amendments to city halls. São Raimundo das Mangabeiras, who received 213,600 reais a year, started to receive 4 million reais. São Bernardo, on the border with Piauí, jumped from 720 thousand to 4.2 million reais per year. Miranda do Norte rose from 1.1 million to 10 million reais. Bacabal, with 105,000 inhabitants, received more money than the Federal District, whose population exceeds 3 million people. Bela Vista received 5.5 million reais. This is more than what the health departments of eleven state capitals received, including Florianópolis, Natal, Vitória, Belém and Manaus.

unlimited spree shows that, with the fat amendments, the budget averages per inhabitant soared. While the national average is 20 reais per inhabitant, Maranhão city halls jumped ahead. The national gold medal belongs to Igarapé Grande: 590 reais. No other municipality in Brazil, considered capitals and cities in the interior, has achieved so much money per capita. Such disparity is deforming the national structure of the SUS, whose demographic and epidemiological criteria for the distribution of funds are being ignored. Serrano do Maranhão, for example, received a modest amount of 10,800 reais according to the SUS technical assessment, but the parliamentarians sent 2.8 million reais to the city. It is 26,000% more than the SUS technical budget.

The secret budget scheme with phantom consultations is a direct connection between parliamentarians in Brasília and city halls in Maranhão. The suspicion, under investigation by the Federal Police, is that parliamentarians receive bribes in exchange for amendments that favor city halls. A portion of the funds – which, in some cases, can reach up to 30% of the amendment – ​​becomes what the bribery brokers active in Congress call a “return”. The “return” is the amount of money that the city government returns to the author of the amendment that benefited the municipality. It is a bribe paid with health funds. “No one speaks because it is necessary to have concrete evidence, but the ‘return’ is the current voice in Congress”, says a deputy who has already held high positions in the Chamber. Sometimes, the “return” is part of the agreement at the beginning of the drafting of the amendment. Others, the charge arrives without notice, on the basis of extortion. Federal deputy Josimar Maranhãozinho (PL-MA) is investigated by the PF for using armed groups to extort mayors.

Mayor Arthur Lira, who controls 11 billion reais of the secret budget this year, declined to speak on the matter. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, who has 5.5 billion reais under his command, sent a note to piauí saying that the volumes destined for the prefectures of Maranhão follow “criteria defined by the benches”. The two, Lira and Pacheco, were in Maranhão this year, in public meetings with the mayors in which they dealt with health resources. The Ministry of Health, sought by the piauíadmitted that he found irregularities in “some municipalities” and said that he will open an audit “in the next few days”.

So far, counting the remittances made until the end of June, within the period allowed by the electoral law, the municipalities of Maranhão received 918 million reais for health through the secret budget. THE piauí sought out all the parliamentarians in the state to find out how much each one sent to their region and the criteria defined by the bench. Most declined to comment. Those who spoke assumed the authorship of amendments that total 52 million. It remains to explain 866 million reais.

Read the full report here.