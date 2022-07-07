see how to receive up to R$ 1,500 in cashback through Nubank

O Nubank announced its newest partnership, this time with the e-commerce platform, shopee. The joint action allows Nu customers to make purchases through the digital bank application and receive cashback for each completed transaction.

From there, the value of cashback (money back, in English translation) is deposited directly into the Nubank account. Once it lands on the account, the user can use it the way they want, without limitations. The idea is to ensure more autonomy and control over money.

What is the value of cashback?

To make purchases on Shopee and receive the cashback, the consumer must access the “Shopping” area within the Nubank app. What happens is that the benefit is only enabled when the transaction is initiated by the fintech. Following the guidelines to activate the offer is also critical during the process.

The percentage of cashback varies depending on available offers. In general, the amount to be returned will be calculated on the total amount of the items in the purchase, excluding shipping (if any). In a purchase of R$ 100, for example, and with cashback of 5%, the client will receive the total of R$ 5 back in his Nu account.

Is there a threshold value?

Yup. O limit of cashback is R$ 50 per consumption and per customer. In the case of those who want to make a new purchase, it will be necessary to wait a minimum interval of 1 hour between each transaction to be entitled to the money back function again. In short, the consumer can receive up to R$ 1.5 thousand per month of cashback via Nubank account.

How to activate the cashback of Nubank’s partnership with Shopee?

Those interested in taking advantage of the benefit need to activate the offer of cashback on the Nubank app before visiting the Shopee online store. Check out the step by step below:

Open the Nubank application; On the home screen, tap the “Shopping” area; Once that’s done, swipe down and tap on the Shopee offer; Carefully read all the information and click on the “Activate cashback and go to the store”; Ready! You will be directed to the Shopee website or app (if you have it installed). From there you can do your shopping there and earn cashback directly into the Nubank account.

Important: to receive the cashback, the customer must start and complete the purchase in the same session. Once the payment is confirmed, the person is informed of the completion of the purchase within 72 hours. The deadline given for depositing the cashback on the account is up to 90 days.