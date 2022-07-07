Discover the three benefits that will be paid this July and see if you are entitled to receive any of them!

This month of July has 3 benefits to be paid to thousands of Brazilians, both for workers, retirees, pensioners or low-income families, among other beneficiaries. Check if you are entitled to any of these benefits!

Brazil aid

Auxílio Brasil covers thousands of low-income families and, to receive this benefit, the income per person in the household must be up to R$ 210.00 per person. The program will start paying around R$400.00 per beneficiary from July 18, according to the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS). Check the calendar!

Final 1 – 07/18/2022;

Final 2 – 07/19/2022;

Final 3 – 07/20/2022;

Final 4 – 07/21/2022;

Final 5 – 07/22/2022;

Final 6 – 07/25/2022;

Final 7 – 07/26/2022;

Final 8 – 07/27/2022;

Final 9 – 07/28/2022;

Final 0 – 07/29/2022.

INSS

For retirees, pensioners or those insured with other INSS (National Social Security Institute) aid, such as sick pay, payment takes place first for those who receive up to a minimum wage and then for those who receive above the salary ceiling. The order of receipt will be according to the final benefit card number. Understand!

For those earning up to one minimum wage:

Final 1 – 07/25/2022;

Final 2 – 07/26/2022;

Final 3 – 07/27/2022;

Final 4 – 07/28/2022;

Final 5 – 07/29/2022;

Final 6 – 08/01/2022;

Final 7 – 08/02/2022;

Final 8 – 08/03/2022;

Final 9 – 08/04/2022;

End 0 – 08/05/2022.

For those earning above the salary cap:

Final 1 or 6 – 08/01/2022;

Final 2 or 7 – 08/02/2022;

Final 3 or 8 – 08/03/2022;

Final 4 or 9 – 08/04/2022;

Final 5 or 0 – 08/05/2022.

birthday withdrawal

The birthday withdrawal is a benefit available to all Brazilians who work with a formal contract or have some amount accumulated in the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

This benefit will be paid to those born in the month of July, to activate this modality, simply access the FGTS application, available for Android and IOS. Once this is done, you will have until September to withdraw the amount released.

It is worth remembering that when you choose to receive the birthday loot, you give up receiving the full amount of the FGTS in case of dismissal without just cause.

