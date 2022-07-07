See the chances of qualifying the Re-Pa duo in Serie C

With the national championship narrowing, it is important to consult the numbers to know the real situation of the teams. In the case of the double Re-Pa, the numbers indicate different situations.

After 13 rounds of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série C, the situations of Clube do Remo and Paysandu are still opposites in the league table of the competition, even with the teams having similar trajectories and both coming from successive setbacks in the last matches.

According to the sports statistics website “Chance de Gol”, the Boogeyman is almost twice as likely to progress to the next round compared to his biggest rival.

Updated Serie C leaderboard with ranking possibilities for each team | Playback/Goal Chance

READ TOO:

+ Injured defender is doubt in Paysandu against Confiança-SE

+ Goals away from home make Clube do Remo “sleep”. Understand!

+ Forward misses Remo against Atlético-CE

In the vice-leadership of “Terceirona” with 23 points, the team led by Márcio Fernandes has a 94.5% chance of going to the final of the C Series. %.

Current competition numbers indicate 28 points to qualify for the next round. If that’s the case, Paysandu is almost there, needing two more wins. The Lion, on the other hand, lives his drama, and needs 9 to 12 points to qualify.

AND MORE – NEYMAR AND MESSI START PRE-SEASON AT PSG