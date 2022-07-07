Self-service, prepared dishes, executive and la carte: which option is more affordable in Fortaleza? See – Business

Fortaleza workers need to pay, on average, R$ 29.65 per meal they have out of home. The value is the lowest among the capitals of the Northeast and the third lowest in the country.

Only Goiânia (GO) and Canoas (RS) have meal prices outside the home that are lower than in the capital of Ceará, recording R$ 27.94 and R$ 25.57 respectively.

The information is from the Average Survey of Meals Outside the Home, released this Wednesday (6th) by the Brazilian Association of Employee Benefits Companies (ABBT).

The study was carried out in 51 Brazilian cities, plus the Federal District, between February and April 2022, and took into account only establishments that accept the meal benefit as a form of payment.

In Fortaleza, the dish made has an average value of R$ 22.07, followed by self-service (R$ 24.97/kg), à la carte (R$ 46.07) and executive (R$ 49.81).

The survey takes into account that the à la carte category refers to more sophisticated environments where the consumer chooses the dish that will be prepared on the spot and that the executive offers a dish of the day option at a discount compared to the others on the menu.

In addition, the calculation prioritizes what the Worker’s Food Program (PAT) considers as ideal meal: dish, drink (soda, water or juice), dessert and coffee.

The price in Fortaleza is below the national average, which is R$ 40.64. Although the overall value of the country rose 17.4% compared to the 2019 survey, prior to the pandemic, the average for Fortaleza remained practically stable (R$ 30.05).

See the ranking by capitals:

São Luís BRL 51.91 Rio de Janeiro BRL 47.09 Florianópolis BRL 46.75 Aracaju BRL 46.75 Christmas BRL 44.78 São Paulo BRL 43.78 João Pessoa BRL 42.76 Salvador BRL 42.19 Recife BRL 42.04 Belém BRL 41.04 Victory BRL 39.66 Campo Grande BRL 39.22 Curitiba BRL 38.38 Belo Horizonte BRL 36.83 Cuiabá BRL 36.61 Palmas BRL 36.61 Porto Alegre BRL 36.12 Teresina BRL 34.92 Maceió BRL 34.76 Fortaleza BRL 29.65 Goiania BRL 27.94

Taking into account the average value of the Capital, the worker needs to pay around R$ 593 for food in 20 working days.

If he consumes only the cheapest option in the research, the dish made, the expense would be R$ 441.40. At the opposite end, R$ 996.20 is needed to eat in the executive category.

“That’s why ABBT’s Average Price Survey is an important thermometer for companies to grant the right benefit to the needs of their employees. If it weren’t for the meal benefit, the worker would spend a third of his salary on lunch away from home”, explains Jessica Srour, executive director of the entity.

She also points out that, although general and food inflation are aggressive, the difference in the value of meals between 2019 and 2022 is smaller. This is because restaurants are adapting to the new market reality brought about by the pandemic and avoiding passing on the increase in costs.

“The evolution of food prices reinforces the importance of the meal benefit so that Brazilian workers have access to quality, nutritious and balanced meals”, adds Srour.

Is this content useful to you?

