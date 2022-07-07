Senate approves MP that releases payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of Aid Brasil | Policy

The Senate approved this Thursday (7) a provisional measure (MP) that extends the possibility of payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of income transfer programs, such as Auxílio Brasil and the Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC).

In this way, the beneficiaries of these programs can authorize the Union to deduct from the benefits the amounts referring to the monthly payment of loans and financing.

The text stipulates a limit of up to 40% of the amount received through the assistance program.

As it is a provisional measure, the text has been in force since it was edited by the Executive in March. The proposal has already been approved by the Chamber and now goes to presidential sanction.

Justice determines that banks change rules for granting payroll loans for retirees

The vote on the measure was not scheduled and was included in this Thursday’s agenda after a request from Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), rapporteur of the matter. In the opinion, Alcolumbre maintains that “there is an imminent need” to facilitate credit to Brazilian families.

The rapporteur’s speech goes in the direction of the MP’s argument, in which the government points out that access to credit is lower among the poorest families, while there is a fall in the level of income and an increase in inflation.

“In other words, a large part of the poorest population may be having to resort to informal sources of credit, which can either be ‘cheap’ (in the case of loans between family members, for example) or very expensive and risky (in the case of loan sharks)” , said the Ministries of Economy, Labor and Citizenship.

The government’s expectation is that greater access to credit will represent an injection of resources in the Brazilian economy in the order of R$ 77 billion.

In addition to extending the possibility of a payroll loan to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil and BPC, the proposal increases the payroll loan margin, that is, the amount of income that can be committed to the loan.

For retirees and pensioners of the General Social Security System, the margin cannot exceed the limit of 45% of the value of the benefits. Of this total:

35% must be used for loans, lease financing;

5% for operations (withdrawals or expenses) contracted through a payroll-deductible credit card;

5% for expenses with the so-called benefit card.

The margin that can be committed rises from 35% to 40% for other categories that take out a loan, such as CLT employees and public servants. However, in these cases, a reserve of 5% is also provided for the payment of loans by means of a payroll-deductible credit card.

In the case of civil servants, the proposal provides that local laws or regulations may define higher percentages of automatic deduction from remuneration.

The text also reaches military personnel from the Armed Forces, military from the states and the Federal District, and from paid inactivity.