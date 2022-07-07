Senate Committee Approves Bill to Jail Up to 5 Years for Tattooing Dogs or Cats | Policy

The Senate Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) approved this Wednesday (6) a bill that prohibits tattoos and piercings in dogs and cats.

The proposal amends the Environmental Crimes Law in order to prohibit these procedures in animals for aesthetic purposes.

The text provides for a prison term of two to five years for both those who engage in such practices and for those who allow intervention in animals – the punishment can be increased by up to a third if the animal dies. In addition, it still determines the payment of a fine and the prohibition of custody.

The project has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies. In the Senate, it passed through the Environment Committee (CMA) and now, after the approval of the CCJ, it will be analyzed by the plenary.

Author of the project, Deputy Fred Costa (Patriota-MG) stated that, in addition to the suffering caused, “tattooed animals are exposed to several other complications, such as allergic reactions to the ink and material used in the procedure, infections, scars, burns and chronic irritations.