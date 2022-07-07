SESSIONS CANCELED! Why people in SUIT are being EXPELLED from ‘Minions 2’…

‘Minions 2: Origin of Gru‘ hit theaters with success, but some sessions of the film are being canceled due to acts of vandalism caused by a tag that went viral on social media.

It is about #Gentleminionwhich became one of the most talked about topics after some teenagers started recording “funny videos” during the movie sessions.

The problem is that the videos are not funny at all, as some people even record physical assaults inside movie theaters and then post them on profiles. fakes on the internet dressed in SUIT, like the villain Gru.

Daniel Phillips-Smithnetwork manager at Mallard Cinema, told the portal that some people abused the team that manages the cinema and cursed other customers, in addition to having thrown objects and food at each other.

This started with a social media trend, while some accounts started going to watch the Minions movie wearing a suit or long dress and looking their best, others found it more fun to just throw bananas, the Minions’ favorite fruit at the movies. In the USA.

In addition to leaving a lot of dirt in the rooms, some theaters are having to be closed and sessions interrupted because of this, as we see in the following video:

zoomers are throwing bananas at the screen during screenings of minions rise of gru and getting entire theaters shut down pic.twitter.com/LxHOLD9Sjh — cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) July 1, 2022

Some people who were screaming and cheering in the opening scene of ‘Minions 2: Origin of Gru‘, not unlike any session of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘, were threatened with being kicked out of the movie theater. However, the original tweet that reported the situation was deleted.

It is worth remembering that the film is already showing in national cinemas!

directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Valthe animation also features the voices of Kevin Hart, Margot Robbie, Dave Bautista and Pierre Coffin complete the list.

