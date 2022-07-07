Sete Lagoas confirms two cases of monkey pox – Gerais

Two people from Sete Lagoas, a 34-year-old and a 46-year-old, were infected by the monkey pox virus. (photo: Reproduction/Pixabay)

The Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department of Sete Lagoas confirmed, this Wednesday (7/6), the positive laboratory result for the two suspected cases of monkeypox. Both were notified last weekend.

The tests were carried out by Fundao Ezequiel Dias (Funed), in Belo Horizonte. The patients are being followed up by infectious disease specialists from the Municipal Health Department.

The patients underwent a complete medical evaluation, but there was no need for hospitalization, and only home isolation was performed.

In monitoring by telephone, the municipal executive also confirmed that one of the patients no longer shows signs suggestive of the infection. In the other case, there is progress in recovery.

The cases join three others confirmed in Minas Gerais: all in Belo Horizonte, according to the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG).

smallpox of monkeys

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the risk of transmission from one human being to another is small.

Symptoms

Symptoms, which last 14 to 21 days, occur more frequently in children and are related to the extent of exposure to the virus.

A suspected case is considered to be a person of any age who has:

sudden onset of fever

Enlargement of lymph nodes

Acute, uniformly progressing skin rash

In this scenario, it is essential that the patient has an investigation in order to rule out the diseases that qualify as a differential diagnosis, which include:

Chickenpox, herpes zoster, measles, zika, dengue, chikungunya, herpes simplex, bacterial skin infections, disseminated gonococcal infection, primary or secondary syphilis, chancroid, lymphogranuloma venereum, granuloma inguinal, molluscum contagiosum and allergic reaction.

What to do?

In case of symptoms, a Primary Care health unit (Centro de Saúde, ESF or UBS) should be sought immediately to carry out a diagnosis of treatment and notify the State Health Department.

Information can be obtained from the Epidemiology sector of the Municipal Health Department by calling (31) 3773-3042.

cases in the country

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 76 cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Brazil so far. National data consider two numbers in Minas Gerais.

In addition, one case was registered in the Federal District, one in Rio Grande do Norte, two in Rio Grande do Sul, two in Cear, 16 in Rio de Janeiro and 52 in So Paulo.