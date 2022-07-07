Silvia Poppovic is shaken to see her husband undergoing leukemia treatment: “May you be healthy”

Silvia Poppovic is shaken to see the delicate treatment after her daughter donates her marrow to her father; Look

The journalist Silvia Poppovic appeared very shaken on the web this Wednesday (6) when updating followers about the health status of her husband, the doctor Marcello Bronstein. The endocrinologist was diagnosed with leukemia and will now undergo a bone marrow transplant. The organ donor is the couple’s daughter and a medical student, A-N-A22 years old.

In her Instagram Stories, the communicator showed how her loved one is being treated. Straight from the room where the doctor is hospitalized at the Albert Einstein Hospital, Silvia Poppovic recorded the treatment’s technical file and shared a hopeful thought.

“Here on the bedroom wall there is the name of the patient, Marcello, who is the coordinator, who is the nurse, the nutritionist, the companion, look: here I am. Then the discharge forecast: under analysis. As I said, this process is starting, it will take a few weeks”she began, filming the role with her husband’s data.

And he continued to share a positive mindset in the name of Marcello Bronstein: “There’s a cute little good morning message here. And what matters to me, by the way, this is a reflection that everyone could do, right? What really matters to me? In my case is that my husband is healthy, that We’ll come out of this stronger.”

clinging to faith, Silvia Poppovic showed that he is using his lucky charm to guide the couple in the new battle: “It’s a beautiful ring that Alice Penteado made for me. It has several symbols, it has a kitten, which is Peter, it has a lucky horseshoe, a four-leaf clover, it has several things, a little heart with SP, it has a little girl who is Ana, she also has a little glass of wine, a little slipper, all in gold. Actually I don’t have other rings that are important to me either, but as I said, it’s a jewel that has history and emotion”.

DAUGHTER’S GOOD DEED

the presenter Silvia Poppovic touched fans this Sunday (3) when she told that her husband, the doctor Marcello Bronsteinis battling a leukemia that was discovered a few months ago.

With faith and hope, the presenter clarified that the couple’s only child, Ana, 22, will be the bone marrow donor for her father. She took the exams and is compatible.

