Silvia Poppovic makes a sad outburst about serious illness: ‘May you be healthy’

Silvia Poppovic is going through a battle with her husband’s cancer

Journalist Silvia Poppovic is going through a complicated situation in her life, her husband Marcello Bronstein is fighting leukemia.

The endocrinologist will perform a bone marrow transplant. The organ donor, in fact, is the couple’s daughter and a medical student, Ana, 22 years old.

Silvia Poppovic used social networks this Wednesday (6) to explain the situation to her followers and ask for prayers for the boy’s improvement.

Directly from Albert Einstein Hospital, Silvia Poppovic recorded the medical record and reported that her husband is being well treated in the room.

“Here on the bedroom wall there is the name of the patient, Marcello, who is the coordinator, who is the nurse, the nutritionist, the companion, look: here I am. Then the high forecast: under analysis. As I said, this process is starting, it will take a few weeks”, started Sylvia.

With positive thoughts, Silvia commented: “There’s a cute little message here for good morning. And what matters to me, by the way, this is a reflection that everyone could do, right? What really matters to me? In my case, it’s that my husband is healthy, that we come out of this stronger”.

LUCKY CHARM

Silvia Poppovic also commented that she is wearing a ring from the couple and that she hopes that this amulet will help to heal her husband: “It’s a beautiful ring that Alice Penteado made for me. There are several symbols, there is a kitten, which is Peter, there is a lucky horseshoe, a four-leaf clover, there are several things, a little heart with SP, there is a little girl who is Ana, there is also a glass of wine, a slipper, all gold. I don’t actually have any other rings that are important to me either, but like I said, it’s a jewel that has history and emotion.”