Site provides all Super Nintendo game manuals; check out

Anyone who grew up in the 1990s must remember fondly the manuals who followed the games inside the boxes. The booklets contained all sorts of information, such as the functions of the buttons, some tips and even summaries of the story.

Over time, distributors and manufacturers were leaving the production of printed manuals aside, opting for digital versions, and soon the model was falling into oblivion. Here comes the project SNES Manualsfrom streamer Peebs, who recently announced that he had managed to complete the collection of game manuals Super Nintendo in English and made available all the content for free on the internet.

Earlier this month, Peebs announced on Twitter that the project was finally finished after receiving the scan of the booklet of 90 Minutes European Prime Goal in English, provided by a friend.

We did! The last one! The Ultimate English SNES Manual! A Scan for “90 Minutes European Prime Goal” has been provided to us by our good friend @wiredcontrol ! Hell yeah, it feels great to finish a project. — Peebs – SNESManuals.com (@PeebsSNES) July 1, 2022

The project has compiled a total of 724 Super Nintendo game manualsall in English, allowing players from anywhere in the world to access the collection and remember — or, in the case of the younger ones — the good old booklets.

In a message posted on the project’s website, Peebs explains that, after 8 years of playing SNES games on Twitch, until then he hadn’t found a good source of information. Super Nintendo game manuals on the Internet. With that in mind, he started to compile all the little books he could find in English, even counting on the help of friends and strangers to get some of the rarer manuals printed in the English language.

On the project’s website, which is completely free, with “educational purpose” and non-profit, anyone anywhere on the planet can download the manuals at ease and remember the good old days of the Super Nintendo.