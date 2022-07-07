Smallpox: Minas confirms eight cases in the state

Abhishek Pratap 28 seconds ago News Comments Off on Smallpox: Minas confirms eight cases in the state 0 Views

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) reported, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (7), that eight cases of monkeypox in Minas Gerais. Laboratory tests were carried out by Fundação Ezequiel Dias (Funed). Patients, according to the folder, are isolated in their homes.

28 suspected cases of Monkeypox (Monkey Smallpox) in the state have already been notified in the Redcap system of the Ministry of Health. Of these, 10 cases are under investigation and 10 have been discarded.

+ Monkey pox: read the main questions and answers about the disease

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Skin lesions first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The skin lesions look like those of chickenpox or syphilis until they form a crust, which then falls off.

The symptoms of monkeypox can be mild or severe, and the skin lesions can be itchy or painful.

How is the disease transmitted?

The World Health Organization (WHO) still does not know the source of infection in the reported cases. However, according to the Butantan Institute, it is already possible to detail how the disease has spread among humans. Check out how this transmission takes place:

  • Contact with droplets expelled by an infected person (human or animal)

  • Contact with skin lesions caused by illness or contaminated materials such as clothing and bedding

  • Also according to the Butantan Institute, the incubation period for monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days, but can vary from five to 21 days.

Treatment

As with the Coronavirus, the treatment of monkeypox also requires isolation for 21 days, with the patient under medical observation.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bolsonaro squeezes arm of new Caixa president to change pen during inauguration

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shook the arm of the new president of Caixa Econômica Federal, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved