Smallpox: Minas confirms eight cases in the state

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) reported, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (7), that eight cases of monkeypox in Minas Gerais. Laboratory tests were carried out by Fundação Ezequiel Dias (Funed). Patients, according to the folder, are isolated in their homes.
28 suspected cases of Monkeypox (Monkey Smallpox) in the state have already been notified in the Redcap system of the Ministry of Health. Of these, 10 cases are under investigation and 10 have been discarded.
+ Monkey pox: read the main questions and answers about the disease
What are the symptoms of monkeypox?
Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Skin lesions first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The skin lesions look like those of chickenpox or syphilis until they form a crust, which then falls off.
How is the disease transmitted?
The World Health Organization (WHO) still does not know the source of infection in the reported cases. However, according to the Butantan Institute, it is already possible to detail how the disease has spread among humans. Check out how this transmission takes place:
- Contact with droplets expelled by an infected person (human or animal)
- Contact with skin lesions caused by illness or contaminated materials such as clothing and bedding
- Also according to the Butantan Institute, the incubation period for monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days, but can vary from five to 21 days.
Treatment
As with the Coronavirus, the treatment of monkeypox also requires isolation for 21 days, with the patient under medical observation.