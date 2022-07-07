Smallpox: Minas confirms eight cases in the state

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) reported, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (7), that eight cases of monkeypox in Minas Gerais. Laboratory tests were carried out by Fundação Ezequiel Dias (Funed). Patients, according to the folder, are isolated in their homes.

28 suspected cases of Monkeypox (Monkey Smallpox) in the state have already been notified in the Redcap system of the Ministry of Health. Of these, 10 cases are under investigation and 10 have been discarded.

+ Monkey pox: read the main questions and answers about the disease

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Skin lesions first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The skin lesions look like those of chickenpox or syphilis until they form a crust, which then falls off.