Soft, hard, pointy, round: discover what each type of belly reveals – 06/07/2022

Located between the chest and the pelvis, or pelvis, the popular belly is nothing more than the abdomen. In it, or in it, as you prefer, various organs are present, such as the stomach, small and large intestines, liver, kidneys, which are supported by muscles and, in part, bones, such as the ribs, in the posterior part.

There is also the presence of fat in it, which accumulates, and all this influences its final shape, still subject to hormonal changes and age, lifestyle and diseases.

When the belly increases in size, in general, it has to do with caloric gains, but other causes to be suspicious include: fluid retention; distension from overeating, constipation; water belly (ascites), related to renal, cardiac, hepatic dysfunctions, or even worms.

Now, being “thin”, but with a high percentage of fat, above the ideal and located in the belly, it can be due to a sedentary lifestyle, genetics and poor diet.

A swollen and hard belly is a symptom of food intolerance, gas or alcohol consumption. In men, it is usually more prevalent, but when not transient, it has to do with retention of visceral fat, related to stress (cortisol), high cholesterol, hypertension and metabolic syndrome.

In women, a hard and swollen belly as a personal characteristic, usually appears more after menopause, with the drop in hormones, especially estrogen.

Soft belly is a little less severe

Image: iStock

If a swollen, hard and permanent belly indicates the presence of visceral fat, which is dangerous (as it leads to problems such as heart attack, stroke, thrombosis, insulin resistance, giving rise to diabetes, in addition to cancer), soft belly, on the other hand, it’s a little less worrisome.

Not that it’s healthy, but this fat, peripheral, protective against trauma and responsible for the side tires, offers lower risks of metabolic complications and premature deaths.

This is also the type of fat that accumulates in the glutes and sides of the thighs, for example. As for softness, it is related to sagging, lack of muscle strengthening in the abdominal region, in addition to many weight variations, the famous accordion effect, which can still cause skin lesions.

These are reasons that lead to the problem and that with advancing age tends to intensify, as there is a gradual decrease in collagen production.

Have more. A soft belly, especially with loose and excess skin, can be the result of a large loss of pounds, as occurs after someone undergoes bariatric surgery. Or a diastasis, a common condition in pregnancy, when the muscles in the region are very distended, pushed away so that the baby has space in the mother’s belly, and ends up weakened. If not treated as soon as possible, it facilitates local hernias, in addition to pain and urinary incontinence.

Pointy is a boy, round is a girl?

Image: iStock

Pointing out some reasons for sagging, let’s continue about pregnant women, because there is a lot to clarify about their belly. The first point is about the shape, which if it is pointed and lower, in the uterus, would indicate that the baby’s sex is male and when round and towards the top, female. But the truth is that all this is just speculation, as there are no robust scientific studies that prove the relationship between gender and belly shape.

It is something very individual, which depends on genetics, body structure, presence or absence of diabetes, and the amount of amniotic fluid. The belly is also not immutable, it transforms until the time of delivery. The organs and position of the baby, who also develops, changes in size, changes all the time and if the mother is a “first trip” also influences. With strengthened muscles, the belly gets higher, otherwise it tends to fall more.

It is recommended that if the pregnant woman notices any type of atypical change in the body or in the process of pregnancy, consult the gynecologist or obstetrician, to know if everything is normal or if there is a problem, which can even compromise the pregnancy.

Signs to pay attention to are: hard belly, which can be anything from a muscle strain, to pre-partum contractions or a possible miscarriage, strong and constant pain in the lower part, fever and bleeding.

For every belly, a treatment

In the case of a belly that has increased and not due to accumulation of fat, it is necessary to investigate the cause and treat it. Fluid retention requires reducing salt consumption, hydration (since retention is a way for the body to compensate for the lack of water), physical activities, medical evaluation of hormone levels and any cardiovascular, kidney or liver problems.

With bloating and constipation, further increase fiber intake and eat slowly.

Image: iStock

As for abdominal flaccidity, it is fought with exercise, local muscle strengthening and food reeducation, without very strict diets and accelerated weight loss. Doctors in the field of endocrinology and nutrition may be the most suitable and, if there is excess skin, the plastic surgeon.

But there are non-invasive techniques, alternatives to abdominoplasty, such as radiofrequency, with or without ultrasound, infrared laser and microfocused ultrasound.

As far as pregnant women are concerned, the treatment of diastasis (withdrawal of the rectus abdominis muscles and connective tissue) varies depending on the degree. It is divided into stretching and strengthening exercises, physiotherapy or, as a last resort, surgery, also indicated with consequent hernias, especially when the spacing exceeds 2.5 cm and conservative treatment alone (exercise and physiotherapy) is not enough to correct the removal.

Sources: Alexandre Pupogynecologist and obstetrician at Hospitals Sírio-Libanês and Albert Einstein (SP); Guillermo Tiernocoordinator of the orthopedics service at Hospital Cárdio Pulmonar, in Salvador (BA); Maria Fernanda Barca, PhD in Endocrinology from FMUSP (School of Medicine, University of São Paulo); and Wendell Uguettoplastic surgeon at SBCP (Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery) and at Hospital Albert Einstein.