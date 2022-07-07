Sonia Abrão analyzes the scene of Jove and Juma’s first sexual relationship in the soap opera Pantanal: a “soft porn”

Sonia Abram, journalist and presenter of the program “A Tarde é Sua”, on Rede TV!, made yet another controversial comment! This time, Sonia criticized the scene of the first sexual relationship between the main couple of the soap opera “Pantanal”, shown by Rede Globo, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen). The presenter considered the scene as “soft porn”.

DuDuring the analysis of the scene, Sonia commented that the content was inadequate. “It was more like a mating dance. Horrible. And the anaconda had to appear. It was very strange, it was a soft porn”, said the journalist in the program aired on Monday.June 5th.

Sonia too said that the scene that most impacted her was the outburst of Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) with Eugênio (Almir Sater) about the homophobia he suffers in the chapters shown in the telenovela, and congratulated Bruno Luperi’s text. “It ended up being covered up by the scene in which Zaquieu leaves and begins to open his heart to Eugênio, that he is not a joke. It was very strong and very important. Congratulations to Bruno Luperi for the text, it was approached with complexity”, said the presenter, who is known for not having “mouths” when it comes to commenting on celebrities and their work.

The journalist also commented on the differences in the posture taken by José Leôncio (Cláudio Marzo/Marcos Palmeira) in relation to the case in the two versions of the novel. “Zé Leôncio in this new version is totally different. He is not an accomplice [da homofobia]. his text [na versão de 1990] it was different, the placement was different. You can understand the progress and that one day we will get there”, he analyzed.