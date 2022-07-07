Special commission votes today on the opinion on the State of Emergency PEC – News

07/07/2022 – 07:56

Chamber Agency Proposal allows expansion of benefits that would not be authorized in an election year

THE special commission that analyzes the PEC of the State of Emergency meets this Thursday (7) to vote on the opinion of the rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE).

The State of Emergency PEC ( PEC 1/22 ), is being processed together with the proposed amendment to the Constitution that deals with tax incentives for biofuels ( PEC 15/22 ).

The rapporteur’s text consolidates the wording of the two PECs without changing the merits already approved in the Senate. A state of emergency is foreseen in the country until December 31, justified by the “extraordinary and unpredictable” rise in oil and fuel prices and their social impacts.

In practice, the measure allows the government to expand social benefits that would not be authorized in an election year, such as the Auxílio Brasil of R$600 and aid of R$1,000 for truck drivers. The proposal also provides for extra resources for the kitchen gas voucher, the Alimenta Brasil program, taxi drivers, the financing of free public transport for the elderly and to compensate states that reduce the tax burden on biofuels. The total impact of these measures is R$41.2 billion.

The text also aims to establish, in the Constitution, a differentiated tax regime for biofuels, with advantages over fossil fuels. The intention is to minimize the impact of recent complementary laws (LCs 192/22 and 194/22) that have reduced the competitiveness of biofuels, such as ethanol, against gasoline.

Danilo Forte stated that the intention is to contain “a notorious state of poverty through which a large part of the country passes”. The opposition, however, criticized the measures. “It’s called the PEC of despair and is merely of electoral interest because it has an expiration date. This PEC creates the state of emergency and ends the state of emergency. It is not linked to reality”, complained deputy Rubens Pereira Junior (PT-MA).

The vote in the special committee is scheduled for 9 am in plenary 6. If approved in the collegiate, the text still needs to be voted on in two rounds in the plenary of the Chamber. According to the government leader, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), the vote in the Plenary should take place this Thursday.

From the Newsroom – ND