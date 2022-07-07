Stepmother’s Daughter Says She Confessed to Poisoning: ‘I Decided to Talk’

The daughter of Cíntia Mariano Dias Cabral, arrested on suspicion of killing her stepdaughter and trying to kill her poisoned stepson in Rio de Janeiro, said that her mother confessed to her children the crime that ended with the death of Fernanda Cabral, 22, in March .

“My brother texted me saying he talked to her and she assumed [o crime]. She also took over for me,” said the unidentified young woman in an interview with “RJ2”, TV Globo’s newspaper.

She said that she decided to talk to the press after the release of an expert report from the Legal Medical Institute that proved the poisoning of the young woman. With this document, the police must request that Cíntia’s arrest be converted from temporary to preventive.

“I decided to speak for Fernanda. I think people have to ask for justice, that she pay for everything she has done”, he said.

The young woman said that, at first, she did not suspect that her mother was related to Fernanda’s death, but she said that she “cursed” when she realized that Cíntia’s other stepson, Bruno Cabral, 16, felt sick with the same symptoms as her sister.

“In Bruno’s case, lunch happened, right? At the time, there, we didn’t suspect, but we thought it was strange that she had taken the plate, right? Then I went to sleep. When I woke up, I woke up with the call that they were at the hospital and that Bruno was in the same condition as Fernanda.”, he recalled.

Cíntia is imprisoned in the Bangu penitentiary complex.

To UOL, Cíntia’s defense stated that she has not yet had access to the interview given by her daughter to the press. “Anyway, in relation to the testimonies of these people, we have nothing to say. We just have to add that Cíntia didn’t say anything to her children,” said lawyer Carlos Augusto dos Santos.

Regarding the expert reports, through a note, the defense considered the evidence “technical and extremely partial”, pointing out that Cíntia’s stepdaughter had no symptoms of poisoning or that there was no record of toxic substances in the exhumation of the body, which was justified by the police as a result of the time the victim was buried.

“With a simple reading, we realized that no toxic substance was detected, what they are doing is an expert juggling act to look for something that does not exist, making a kind of guess”, says the defense’s position.

understand the case

Cintia was arrested on May 15, after her stepson Bruno Cabral, 16, was admitted to the Albert Schweitzer Municipal Hospital, in Realengo, west of Rio, with a lowered level of consciousness, excessive production of saliva, with the tips of her fingers. and bluish feet and muscle spasms.

The medical record obtained by the UOL points out that the patient suffered exogenous intoxication (caused by contact with chemical substances).

The boy reported that he began to feel sick after a dinner prepared by his stepmother. He even complained about the bitter taste of the beans and noticed blue fragments in the food.

To the police, Cintia claimed that the young man referred to an industrialized seasoning, used in food, which was not absorbed by the beans.

With Bruno’s hospitalization, the police began to suspect that Cíntia was responsible for the death of Fernanda Cabral, the teenager’s sister, recorded in March of this year. Fernanda died after showing the same symptoms as her brother. She was hospitalized for 13 days in the same health unit. At the time, the medical team did not suspect lead poisoning and she died.