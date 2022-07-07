Sterling agrees with Chelsea and is close to leaving Manchester City | english football

The information was disclosed in several vehicles of the English press, such as The Athletic portal, the Telegraph newspaper and the Sky Sport broadcaster. According to the publications, Chelsea’s expectation is to complete the transfer within the next 24 hours so that Sterling can be with the delegation on Saturday on a pre-season trip to the United States.

See Chelsea’s signings this season

See Manchester City’s signings this season

See Premier League 2022/23 schedule

The 27-year-old striker had one more year on his contract with City but asked to leave the club in the face of interest from Chelsea. He wants more presence and streak in the starting lineup, something he hasn’t gotten in the last two seasons under Pep Guardiola. In October of last year, the coach opened the doors for an exit.

With Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan, Sterling is expected to arrive at Chelsea with the club’s highest salary. The Englishman is expected to earn £300,000 a week (R$1.9 million), just above what Kante earns. The striker will be the first major signing of the new board, led by owner Todd Boehly.

Sterling leaves Manchester City after seven seasons. In total, he scored 131 goals in 339 matches for the Cityzens and won 11 titles, including four Premier League titles.