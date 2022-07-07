Stocks that have entered investors’ radar with the recent fall in agricultural commodities

In an environment of global risk aversion and a sharp drop in commodities with fears of an economic slowdown, the Ibovespa hovers around 100,000 points, with sessions marked by volatility. Before the strong rise on Thursday, until the previous session, the index had slight gains of 0.18% in the accumulated of July and an accumulated fall of 5.82% in 2022. Only in June, the Brazilian stock exchange benchmark registered down 11.5%, the lowest since March 2020.

In this scenario of risk aversion, some stocks have recently gained prominence for their positive performance, benefiting from the recent drop in commodities, notably agricultural ones. On the other hand, they appear in the opposite direction in a day of greater spirit for the markets, as this Thursday, registering a drop in sessions of gains for the Ibovespa, pulled by the high of commodities.

Only in July, until the previous session, BRF (BRFS3) rose 15.23%, Ambev (ABEV3) rose 6.19% and, outside the index, M.Dias Branco (MDIA3) had gains of 14.52%. In the year, MDIA3 has increased by around 27%, while ABEV3 and BRSF3 are still down.

In common, the three papers benefit in a scenario of falling agricultural commodities, after strong pressure on their costs due to the rise in prices, with prices heated by government stimulus, but also by the war in Ukraine.

In June, corn fell 18%, the biggest drop in a decade, while wheat had the biggest drop since 2015, with a variation of similar magnitude. Agricultural markets are being hit with a global economic slowdown, as central banks raise interest rates to fight rising inflation.

The supply outlook has also received support, with the US government last week raising its estimate.

for the corn planted area. In wheat, supplies must reach the market as farmers

begin to harvest in the Northern Hemisphere.

Bradesco BBI analysts point out that they are pessimistic with the prices of agricultural commodities, despite the climatic and geopolitical risks with the continuation of the war in Ukraine. For Leandro Fontanesi and Victor Romano, the factors that are weighing on prices should continue.

There are three points: (i) increase in interest rates in the United States; (ii) disappointing demand from China, with margins in the struggling hog industry suggesting that grain prices need to drop by as much as 25% for margins to return to breakeven; and (iii) the bank’s oil and gas team predicting lower oil prices for 2022 and 2023, which is historically bearish for agricultural commodity prices.

This Thursday, BBI reinforced its optimistic case with BRF, which has grains as an input to feed its chickens. “While there is a 6-month delay of changes in spot feed costs to reflect results, given storage capacity and production cycle, we believe the market anticipates changes in future profitability based on changes in market prices in the future. view”, point out the bank’s analysts.

The analysts’ recommendation for the paper is to outperform (a performance above the market average), with a target price of R$ 27, still with a potential for appreciation of 72% in relation to the closing of Wednesday (6).

On the other hand, many analysts remain skeptical about BRF’s investment case, such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, which have a recommendation equivalent to selling the assets. Morgan points out that the stock is not so cheap not to be ignored, highlighting the environment of greater competition and weaker macroeconomic scenario.

In the list of shares benefiting from the fall in commodities, BBI reinforces purchases for ABEV3 assets, pointing out that the prices of the main commodities used in the production of beer have fallen significantly in the last month (such as aluminum, with a drop of 10%, and wheat) , while understanding that the beer industry continues to raise prices due to the general inflationary environment.

BBI analysts think recent trends suggest that the outlook for Ambev’s margins is improving, which has been a major concern for investors in recent quarters, although they note that it takes around 12 months for changes in bond prices commodities are reflected in the company’s results, due to hedges.

“That said, we estimate beer inflation data, up 9% year-on-year from June, to be higher than the estimated cost increase of 8% based on spot prices for commodities and other components such as personnel,” they point out. the analysts.

In addition, they believe that a relatively favorable competitive environment will allow Ambev to recover margins, as commodity prices fall and consumption returns to bars, where margins are higher.

That’s because Heineken will likely face capacity constraints until 2024, when it should open a new factory, and understands that Petrópolis is seeking a turnaround in its operation, which could lead to a reduction in its distribution capacity.

M. Dias Branco and Camil draw the attention of analysts

Completing the list is M.Dias Branco, which had the results of the last quarters greatly affected by the high cost of grains, especially wheat, used to manufacture its products. BBI also has a buy recommendation for MDIA3 shares with a target price of R$40.

Santander, in turn, raised the recommendation for the assets the day before, raising the target price from R$23 to R$32, but has a neutral recommendation for the papers.

For analysts, M. Dias has demonstrated solid pricing power, which could translate into better-than-expected results in the second quarter of 2022 and second half of the year. In addition, the company is trading at a reasonable discount to its 5-year historical average, with limited potential for downward revisions to earnings.

XP started coverage for MDIA3 shares with neutral recommendation, with a target price for the end of 2023 of BRL 30.30. “The prospect of lower commodity prices should be the main reason for optimism, but the increase in volatility as the market digests a possible medium-term recession, coupled with weather being an issue for most commodities, suggests that We should wait and see”, he says.

On the positive side, the analysis team highlights that the company operates mainly in the Northeast and North regions, with the other regions being an “attack zone”, representing an avenue for solid growth, especially the Southeast region (highest GDP in Brazil); (ii) its verticalized production process allows the company to have more competitive prices in the categories in which it operates, allowing the company to arbitrate prices in periods of relief in commodity prices; and (iii) recent acquisitions also represent a solid growth path, as the company has proven to be successful in integrating and growing the acquired brands.

For Camil (CAML3), XP’s view is more positive. The company’s action, by the way, has gained the attention of analysts recently. XP analysts point out that they are not the biggest enthusiasts of the company’s pricing strategy, which limits its ability to arbitrage in moments of relief in commodity prices.

However, they have a positive view of CAML3 since (i) it has resilient margins given that the company operates in almost essential categories for the Brazilian consumer, maintaining iconic and top-of-mind brands; (ii) the diversity of complementary products brings scale gains for Camil both in negotiating with customers and in optimizing its logistics and wide distribution network; (iii) international markets and new segments (Pasta and Coffee) are important growth paths for the company, in his opinion.

“If commodity prices fall more than expected, especially wheat and vegetable oils, MDIA3 may surprise us, but the company needs to push for better margins and still reduce its idle capacity. However, we believe that CAML3 would benefit from a smooth drop in commodity prices due to its solid, iconic brands and differentiated commercial presence.”

Camil has earned ratings for its shares in recent sessions by Santander and Itaú BBA. In their scenario reviews for the stock, the two houses highlight other points besides the commodity scenario.

Itaú BBA analysts, who raised the recommendation to buy equivalent and the target price of the assets from R$11 to R$13, say that, four years after the IPO, the Camil once again delivered solid results and fulfilled the promises made in the period in which he intended to complete his listing on B3.

“Currently, the company has drawn the attention of investors because of a positive moment and its ability to execute assertive mergers and acquisitions, which have been bringing results above expectations”, they point out.

They estimate that, since the IPO, the company has suffered in the stock market with a “de-rating”, that is, it was reclassified by investors for having difficulties in achieving the projected results in the listing period.

However, according to its board, Camil chose to postpone part of the plans it had made at the time due to a series of adversities in the market, mainly promised acquisitions that would not be economically viable.

With the normalization of the market and new opportunities emerging, Camil made two important acquisitions in 2021: i) Santa Amália, a leading pasta company in Minas Gerais, which allowed the company to enter a desired and promised segment since the IPO and ii) the acquisition of the right to use the União brand for coffee production, another sector that has proved to be of paramount importance to the company.

“On both fronts, Camil has been able to report margins (profitability) above historical levels, proving its ability and assertiveness when choosing the desired targets for its acquisition operations”, evaluates the BBA.

“We understand that the company is going through an optimistic operational moment and that its recent history has proven its ability to execute and integrate new businesses. However, we see that much of the company’s potential is not yet embedded in its current price, especially due to the conservative scenarios considered for the pasta and coffee segments”, they conclude.

Santander started to cover the stock this week with a buy-equivalent recommendation and a target price of BRL 14.60, noting that it offers a defensive yet attractive portfolio of basic products, which bodes well for Camil, given the current macro inflationary environment.

It has clear growth avenues such as pasta and coffee, as well as a solid balance sheet to support robust dividends and mergers and acquisitions.

“The expectation is that Camil’s portfolio of basic products will perform well in the current inflationary environment, while adjustments in the supply of beans and the introduction of new categories (for example, pasta and coffee) may lead to an expansion of the margin between 2022 and 2023”, evaluates the bank. The projection is that the demand for basic products of the brand will remain resilient and the potential government aid allows optimism with the perspectives of consumption of staple foods in the second half of this year.

Against the market

Despite the greater recent optimism with assets in the current scenario, it should also be noted that, in commodity recovery sessions, even if in a one-off movement, these stocks perform below the market average.

In this Thursday’s session, around 12:00 (Brasília time), while the Ibovespa recovered and jumped about 2%, MDIA3 was down around 1.20%, BRFS3 was down 1.72%, ABEV3 was down 0 .56% and CAML3 had a drop of 2.50%. On the other hand, shares of grain producers, such as SLC (SLCE3), rose more than 5%, a share that has a sell recommendation by Bradesco BBI.

Morgan Stanley also has a sell-equivalent recommendation for SLCE3 shares, which are also more conservative with commodity prices. “SLC enjoyed a well-deserved reclassification, in our opinion, following very strong results and cash generation, as well as increases in acreage, farm yields and land value. All this, in our view, is already reflected in the valuation”, they point out.

