Strada remains in 1st and Onix out of the ‘top 10’; check the June ranking

July arrived and opened the second half of 2022, and the Fenabravethe dealers’ association, has already released the balance of sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles in the country. Still with reflexes from the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences, such as the chip crisis, for example, the market ended June in the red. Data show that the sixth month of the year sold 165,470 units. Thus, a drop of 5.42% compared to May, with 174,592 registrations. In terms of products, the Fiat Strada remains at the top of the ranking, however, the traditional musical chairs was not left out.

With a market in drastic fall – 15.4% less year-to-date compared to 2021 -, all models were shaken in June’s license plates. Starting with Strada itself, which went from 11,532 (May) to 9,840 units registered. Completing the podium, the Hyundai HB20 was surpassed by Volkswagen Gol. That’s right! The VW veteran, who had already surprised with a 5th place in the month of May, left all the competition behind and ended up in second place on the podium, as the best-selling car of June. It thus recorded 9,345 sales.

The hatch of Hyundai dropped to third (including, excluding the Fiat Mobi top 10) and sold 7,938 units in the period. It is worth remembering that this fall was already expected. After all, with the renewed HB20 – launched yesterday (5) by the brand -, nothing more natural than the slowdown in sales of the last units in stock.

SUVs

Well accepted in the national market, SUVs, therefore, are already starting to appear soon after the first three places. Fourth and fifth places in the ranking, therefore, were occupied by Volkswagen T-Cross and Jeep Compass. That is, in that month, the Chevrolet Tracker was far from the best in the segment.

On the bottom

The sixth position in the ranking reveals surprise. As Chevrolet Onix Plus from outside the top 10 (down from 10th to 18th) the only sedan to occupy the top ten list goes by the name of Fiat Cronos. The sedan, it is worth remembering, was in 10th position exactly a year ago and is now trying to catch its breath, snapping up the sex. But this task is not easy. let the Renault Kwid which, between comings and goings, won the 9th position last month, after being left out of the top ten, in May.

And who closes the list of the ten best-selling automobiles and light commercial vehicles in the month of June is Fiat Pulse. Although it is not cheap (part of R$ 95,290 in the Drive 1.3 version), the SUV made in Betim (MG) operates in a promising segment. However, for now, it only faces the Volkswagen Nivusin the end, caoa Chery Tiggo 3X and Honda WR-V recently retired.

Check out the 10 best-selling cars and light commercials of June:

Manufacturers

Unlike the list of cars and light commercials, the ranking of brands has hardly changed. THE Fiat continues to lead in isolation. It sold, at first, 34,856 units in June and, thus, had a 21% market share.

The second and third positions were exchanged. THE Volkswagen replaced the General Motors – in the previous month, GM ranked 2nd and VW ranked 3rd. Respectively, they sold 24,806 units (15% market share) and 19,113 (11.6%).

In the other positions, Hyundai, Toyota, Jeep, Renault, Nissan, Peugeot and Honda (see ranking below). But it is foreseeable that the Japanese brand should leave the last position of the top ten, after all, the new HR-V promise.

projections

Speaking of forecasts, the Fenabrave believes that sales will increase this year. Initially (in January), the entity estimated a 5.3% increase in vehicle sales at the end of 2022. Now, the projection is for a high of 5.5%.

However, taking only cars and light commercial vehicles, the trend is for the result to remain as in 2021. At the beginning of the year, the forecast was high of 4.4%. Even so, according to the entity, the growth vision may even be maintained if the automakers increase their production demand.

“The daily average of sales jumped from 5,500 units, in January, to 8,270, in June. Thus, we can have the expected result at the beginning of this year”, highlights the president of Fenabrave, Andreta Jr.

In the view of Enilson Sales, president of Fenauto, an entity that represents multi-brand retailers, “as already foreseen, these results with occasional variations can still happen, both for more and for less, until the end of the year”. According to him, “it seems that we continue to expect equilibrium. After all, we have noticed a slight improvement in consumers’ attention to the economy.”

