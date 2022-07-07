Stranger Things 5 ​​will not try to replicate success with songs from the 4th

Matt and Ross Duffer absolutely did not expect the use of “Running Up That Hill” in Stranger Things make the song of Kate Bush find a new lease of life in chart success, nearly 40 years after its release.

In an interview with Collider, Matt explained the “boring” side of this success: “People are already asking me what song we’re going to do in Season 5. And I always say, ‘We’re not going to do that again.’ If we deliberately try, we’re going to fail.“.

“The success of ‘Runnin Up That Hill’ is so bizarre. I’m not on TikTok, but people tell me the music is everywhere there. I don’t understand how this virality happens, it’s kind of weird“, he admitted. “But I know it’s not something we can try to replicate“.

The episodes of Stranger Things are all available for streaming on Netflix. Season 5, which will be the last of the series, has already been confirmed by the platform, but does not yet have a premiere date.



