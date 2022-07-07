Stranger Things: Joseph Quinn talks about Master of Puppets – 06/07/2022 – Illustrated

After Kate Bush was honored in the first volume of the fourth season of “Stranger Things”, with “Running Up That Hill” having an important role in the plot, Metallica was chosen at the time to pack one of the most impactful moments of the second volume of the series. series, released last week.

In the scene, Joseph Quinn’s character Eddie wields a guitar and plays “Master of Puppets” in the Upside Down, creating a distraction so a horde of rabid supernatural bats can’t attack his friends, preoccupied with killing the villainous Vecna.

In Brazil to promote the latest episodes of “Stranger Things”, Quinn said he bought a guitar and learned to play the instrument again while preparing for the big moment for the character.

“I remember reading the script and thinking it was so inventive, something completely crazy. I rehearsed a lot, I even bought a fake Fender that wasn’t sexy at all”, said the actor this Wednesday morning (6), in a one of the most expensive hotels in the southern region of São Paulo, where he landed the day before. “I learned to play the guitar when I was very young, but I hadn’t played in a while.”

Named after the Iron Maiden mascot and owner of a metal look, Eddie — and his long hair — arrived on the series just this season, making an interesting counterpoint to the more pop and mainstream tastes of the characters who have been in “Stranger Things” since the beginning.

In real life, Quinn was never exactly a fan of heavy metal, a genre that “didn’t speak his language”. But he says that he learned to like Metallica, Iron Maiden and company just while recording the series, which he even made fun of the bat that had a piece ripped off by a bite from Ozzy Osbourne in the 1980s.

Metallica, by the way, asked on their social media for their longtime fans not to attack those who started listening to the group only after “Stranger Things”. They also praised the scene, saying that the way the songs are incorporated into the plot “has always been top notch”.

Eddie’s journey in the season begins when he becomes the prime suspect in several gruesome deaths in the small town of Hawkins. Innocent, he runs away, but not before inciting the ire of the popular and ultra-Christian high school kids, who are convinced that his group of “Dungeons & Dragons”, popular RPG of the time, is actually a Satanist sect.

“Fundamentalism is always going to be a big problem. We live in times when people who think differently can’t have a conversation, but having opposing views is precisely the foundation of democracy,” he says of the series’ parallels with the outside world.

Quinn enjoys what must be her last “Stranger Things” publicity trip, as – and attention to the spoiler – her character was mercilessly attacked by the supernatural bats of the Upside Down and died in Dustin’s arms, in one of the emotional heights of the episode. end of season. To end the tour, she went to the Dom restaurant, where she tasted the cassava dish with white mold and honey by chef Alex Atala.

The actor says that he embarked on “Stranger Things” already knowing that the character’s days were numbered, a fact that spread to the rest of the cast already at the beginning of filming. That didn’t stop them from including him in what he called a big family.

“I’m glad I had that experience. It’s a successful show because it talks about how much we depend on each other. Life is hard, whether you’re going through a breakup or trying to kill Vecna, so you need friends for close. It’s a universal truth.”