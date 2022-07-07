Stranger Things season 5 will be based on Stephen King’s famous work, say authors

The second part of the 4th season of Stranger Things barely out, and fans are already gearing up for the 5th and final season. Although almost nothing is known about what is to come, the Duffer brothers, creators of the series, are already preparing for the next scripts.

According to them, the next chapters will be written from August onwards and will even be based on one of the writer’s works. Stephen King, known for being the “King of Horror”: “We’re going to take a little vacation in July. And then let’s go back. I know the writers’ room is starting the first week of August.“, said Ross Duffer.

Following references from King’s works like “Carrie” and “It: The Thing,” the Duffer brothers hinted that the next season of Stranger Things will feature a time jump. even, according to Matt Dufferthe original plan for the series was to start in Reagan-era America and then jump to the present day: “It would be a season, and then we would do a time jump. We were really inspired by It”account.

Therefore, in the next episodes of the story, Eleven and her group of friends should appear already in the young adult phase. This will also be done to justify the actors’ appearance. There is still no release date for the sequel, but it is expected to reach the public in 2024.