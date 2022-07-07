‘Stranger Things’ to win spin-off series and play | Pop & Art

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it is developing a spin-off of its sci-fi series “Stranger Things”. The streaming platform works to turn its biggest English-language hit into a sprawling franchise in the entertainment industry.

The new series will be inspired by an original idea by Matt and Ross Duffer, the twins who created “Stranger Things,” Netflix said in a statement. No details about story or characters have been announced.

Netflix also announced a theatrical play that takes place in the world of “Stranger Things”.

The supernatural thriller, which stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour, set Netflix viewership records, overtaking period drama “Bridgerton” as the platform’s most-watched English-language show.

The cultural impact of “Stranger Things” has reverberated since its debut in 2016, turning then-child actress Millie Bobby Brown into a global star.

The most recent season saw Kate Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill” soar to the top of the charts on iTunes and Spotify, 37 years after its original release.

Season four concluded with the last two episodes last week, causing a brief crash of the Netflix app as fans tried to watch them. The series accumulates 1.15 billion hours watched on the platform, second only to the South Korean drama “Round 6”.

“One of the reasons why ‘Stranger Things’ really popped the way it did is its universality,” said Matthew Thunell, a vice president at Netflix who first read the script and campaigned for the series to be produced. “It’s really about the strength of friendship, how friendship triumphs over evil.”