Susana Vieira celebrates partnerships and reunions in a new series – Prisma









Susana Vieira participated this week in the online launch event of the series “Novelei”, which premieres on the 11th, at 8 pm, on YouTube in partnership with Globo.

During the event, the actress celebrated the fact of working with a “younger crowd” and meeting friends again, such as Tony Ramos, and did not spare praise for the project. In the show, she plays an artificial intelligence, Susaninha.

“It was a different way of recording. In my own house, then in the studio. Little robot, I had never played this role before”, warned Susana, all excited.

The proposal of “Novelei” is to pay a great tribute to the world of soap operas. Created by Bia Braune, in collaboration with Nigel Goodman and Marcelo Martinez and directed by Felipe Joffily, it is an exclusive project for YouTube Originals.

The story takes place in a curious and humorous parallel world in which, after a bug in the system, soap operas begin to be erased from everyone’s memory.

To save soap operas from destruction, Vitinho (Paulo Vieira), a production assistant with many years of experience at Estúdios Globo, summons a team of internet content creators formed by Thalita Meneghim, Gusta Stockler, Phellyx, Babu Carreira, Evandro Rodrigues and the still beginner Anita (Livia La Gatto) to remake some of the works that marked the time.

For this mission, they will count on the help of the artificial intelligence Susaninha (Susana Vieira).

With nine episodes, which will be available weekly on TV Globo’s YouTube channel, the series also has guest appearances such as Claudia Raia, Cauã Reymond, Whindersson Nunes, Kéfera Buchmann, Jojo Todynho, Isis Valverde, Carolina Dieckmann, Camilla de Lucas, Diva Depression and Nany People.