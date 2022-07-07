Susana Vieira hits on director and fights with Globo team | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Susana Vieira causes in a press conference and amuses everyone

Susana Vieira briefly participated in the press conference for Novelei, a new Globo series made in partnership with YouTube. The production will recreate the station’s classic soap operas in honor of the 70th anniversary of the format in Brazil. The actress entered only at the end, totaling eight minutes of participation, but it was enough to mark the chat.

As it was at the end, with tight time, the press officer who mediated the press conference introduced Susana to the guests and asked the actress a single question. Soon after the answer, the mediator began to thank everyone for her presence, saying goodbye to everyone.

But the global star didn’t like it much and joked about the situation: “And you call me here so I don’t talk to anyone? Where are the people from O Globo? I’m here, beautiful, I put on lipstick, I put on makeup, I’m young and she asks a single question. Oh no, I don’t like it! Did they all leave? Oh my God!!”

The press officer, in a very good mood, took everything as a joke and left Susana free to answer some questions from the journalists present. “Thank you, sweetheart! Go!”, thanked the actress, making everyone laugh.

Susana answered another question asked by the chat mediator herself and took the opportunity to thank the screenwriter, Bia Braune, and the director, Felipe Joffily, of the series. “My sweetheart, Felipe, I’m glad I talked to you! Are you still single? You fool!”, she asked with a laugh.

The director soon denied it and she continued praising: “He’s a delicacy, an intelligence, he’s a fantastic director… We live in very fun times!”.

The actress also stated that from now on she just wants to work with the two of them, especially with the screenwriter. “Bia’s text is spectacular! I want her to do everything for me now, I want to do everything with her, soap operas, on Globoplay, on YouTube, wherever. She is fantastic!”, he added.



*With the collaboration of Gabriela Ramos.

