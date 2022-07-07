Takahashi Kazuki, creator of the manga ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’, is found dead at age 60 | Pop & Art

Takahashi Kazuki, creator of the manga “Yu-Gi-Oh!”, was found dead at the age of 60. According to the international press, the body of the Japanese artist was found on Wednesday (6), wearing diving equipment and floating in the sea, near the city of Nago.
Confirmation of Kazuki’s death was released this Thursday (7). According to Reuters, authorities are investigating the death of Kazuo, the artist’s first name.
Takahashi Kazuki, creator of the manga “Yu-Gi-Oh!” — Photo: Jody Cortes/Comic Con/Disclosure
The manga “Yu-Gi-Oh!”, initially published in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen Jump between 1996 and 2004, tells the story of Yugi, a teenager who receives as a gift a puzzle that contains the spirit of an Egyptian pharaoh who takes over the young man’s body.
It was later published as a series of 38 volumes by the Japanese publisher Shueisha, then adapted into an animated series and two films, and from there a card game was created that became a worldwide success.
Cover of one of the copies of the manga “Yu-Gi-Oh!” — Photo: Disclosure