Teacher is fired after finding out she has an OnlyFans page

Teacher Sarah Seales, who goes by Sarah Juree on social media, was fired after the company responsible for her hiring at a school in South End, Indiana (USA), discovered that she has a page on the erotic platform OnlyFans.

The educator attacked an Indiana news site, which was responsible for exposing how she supplemented her teacher’s salary by selling sexy photos.

According to the website “Real News Michiana”, Starbase Indiana, the company responsible for hiring the teacher, terminated her contract on June 27, claiming that the activity outside the classroom “jeopardized the company’s reputation”.

The company is conservatively oriented and offers classes and camps across the country.

“These photos pose a real and immediate risk of damage to Starbase Indiana, Inc.’s reputation or business, including the loss of schools, donors, community partners and our contract to operate with the State National Guard,” the company said in a statement. note.

On her Instagram, Sarah lamented that her “parallel life” was revealed this way. “I am shocked and saddened by your vile attempt to ruin my life,” she wrote.

After losing her income as a teacher, Sarah is now looking for more subscribers on the adult platform. She advertises her page on her open and public social media accounts, including Facebook and Instagram, under the name “Buttercup”.