Tesla loses leadership in electrics, 5G arrives in Brazil and what matters in the market – 06/07/2022 – Mercado

Tesla loses lead in electrics

Chinese automaker BYD has overtaken Tesla as the global leader in electric vehicle sales.

Berkshire Hathaway, a company owned by mega-investor Warren Buffett, has an equity stake in the Asian manufacturer, while Elon Musk is the American’s largest shareholder and president.

What explains: BYD’s factories are located in regions that have been less constrained by China’s “zero Covid” policies and ended up facing fewer supply chain problems.

Tesla, whose biggest factory in the country is in Shanghai, an economic hub that has been under strict lockdowns in recent months, has dropped sales for the first time in two years.

The growth of the Chinese automaker also shows the strength of the local market in the electric car segment, which accounted for half of global sales of these vehicles in 2021.

In numbers: BYD sold 641 thousand vehicles in the first six months of the year, a jump of more than 300% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the period, the Musk automaker sold 564 thousand vehicles.

Yes but…Part of the Chinese manufacturer’s models are hybrid, not 100% electric – like Tesla’s –, with a combustion engine that is fired on longer journeys.

Chinese trade rules, however, classify these vehicles as “zero emission”.

How much? The Tesla Model 3, which usually leads the sale of electric cars in the US, goes for about US$ 40 thousand (R$ 215 thousand).

In BrazilBYD launched a luxury electric utility vehicle in late 2021, priced at around BRL 480 thousandand this year made its debut in sedans, with an electric BRL 540 thousand.

5G has arrived

This Wednesday (6) marks the beginning of “pure” 5G operation in the country, with the release of the 3.5 GHz frequency band in Brasília by Anatel. TIM is the first operator to offer the technology in the federal capital.

One hundred antennas will be activated, which will reach 50% population, according to the company.

Understand: unlike the “impure” 5G that appears on the screen of some cell phones, the standalone version has an “avenue” in the air dedicated just for it, which guarantees greater speed and lower latency (data transfer time from one point to another) .

Timeline: The forecast is that 5G will reach all state capitals by August 29. Belo Horizonte and Porto Alegre are more advanced and should be the next to launch the service.

Need to change SIM card or device? TIM informed that a new chip will not be necessary to have access to the technology, while Claro and Vivo did not inform the price of the 5G chips.

in numbers: fifth-generation technology promises to revolutionize important sectors for the country, from industry to medicine, and has a speed that reaches, on average, 1Gbps (Gigabit per second), ten times higher than the 4G average.

dollar gains strength

The Brazilian blinked and the dollar returned to BRL 5.39, at the highest price since January 28. In the trading session of this Tuesday (5), which was also marked by the drop of almost 10% of oil, the American currency appreciated 1.16%.

Less than a month ago, the currency operated at a level below R$5.

What explains:

On the day, fears of a global recession gave investors chills again. Risk aversion boosted the US currency around the world and the forecast of lower economic activity brought down oil prices.

The Dollar’s recent bull run is also influenced by local and external factors. Outside, the forecast that the Fed will be more aggressive to fight inflation in the US. Here, the fear that measures will increase fiscal risk, such as the PEC of billions.

Oil at $380 or $65? On the day that the Brent barrel, an international reference, collapsed 9.33%at US$ 102.91 (R$ 554.61), Citigroup calculated that the commodity could reach $65 (R$350.30) with a global recession led by the USA.

The forecast goes in the opposite direction of JPMorgan’s calculations released in recent days, which predicted oil at $380 (R$ 2,047) in the worst case scenario of a possible Russian retaliation to new sanctions studied by the G7.

In the purse: the Ibovespa closed down by 0.32%, 98,294 points. The index was pulled down by Petrobras shares, which fell 3.81%, while retailers, with double-digit highs, helped to reduce losses on the day.

Creative industry suffers less in the pandemic

Activities such as advertising, marketing and technology gave strength to the creative industry to have a positive performance in 2020 in terms of formal employment, contrary to the country’s performance.

The number of employment contracts in the sector rose 1.8% that year, to 935,300, while the total number of formal jobs in the country dropped 1% in the period. The data are from a survey by Firjan (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

Understand: The creative industry encompasses activities in the areas of consumption (advertising, architecture, design, fashion), technology (information technology, biotechnology, research and development), media (editorial and audiovisual) and culture (music, heritage, performing arts, cultural expressions ).

What explains: the strongest rise in the consumer and technology segments was due to forced digitalization at the beginning of the pandemic.

Loft announced the dismissal of 384 workers (12% of the workforce), which adds to the 159 dismissals made by the company in April.

It is yet another case of mass layoffs in Brazilian unicorns, which are in cost-cutting mode.