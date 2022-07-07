The best of BB Seguridade (BBSE3) is yet to come, says BTG – Money Times

O BB Security (BBSE3) was one of the positive highlights of the first half, with the stock rising 30%.

After facing problems caused by the Covid-19, the insurer improved the result and gained the confidence of investors. And the best is yet to come, says the BTG Pactual in a report sent to customers.

Analysts Eduardo Rosman, Thiago Paura and Ricardo Buchpiguel spoke with the company’s management and left the meeting confident, although the BTG keep the neutral recommendation for the papers, with a target price of R$ 26.

They cite three factors to sustain optimism:

The strong second half, outlined by management, which suggests a solid transition to 2023, with significant revenue growth in BrazilMon; potentially better dynamics for the BrazilPrevwith reduced inflation reducing redemptions; higher financial results projected for the year.

“Yes, the shares are up 30% year-to-date, but it looks like there’s still room for a little more,” they say.

BB Seguridade Dividends

Always present in portfolio dividendsO BB Security has room to pay more earnings in the second semester, puts the BTG.

According to analysts, even with excess cash on hand, management expects to maintain its historic payout level for 2022.

“And with a payout of 80% already approved for the first half, we see a chance for a stronger dividend distribution in the second half”, he says.

BrasilSeg: Better results of the 2nd semester

Analysts say that BrasilSeg’s profit should improve driven by the positive impacts of the improvement in its claims ratio.

“Furthermore, we continue to expect solid commercial performance, particularly in the life segment, supported by annual policy renewals in line with inflation and new sales,” they say.

For them, the rural segment also continues to be an important engine of growth due to the higher costs of agricultural raw materials, which drive up policy prices.

O BTG also recalls that the Safra Plan, approved last week, should provide strong support for the segment’s revenue growth.

With regard to financial results, the numbers for the second quarter should also come out better than the first, driven by the increase in the average Selic rate and expansion of the average balance, they predict.

In the case of BrasilPrev, the pension arm, the results should be below expectations.

“As there were losses in April and May due to the mismatch between the inflation rates in the updating of assets and liabilities related to defined benefit plans, they should come close to zero in the Prev arm”, he says.

Follow Money Times on Linkedin!

Stay well informed, post and interact with Money times on Linkedin. In addition to staying on top of the main news, you have exclusive content about careers, participate in polls, understand the market and how to be ahead in your work. But that’s not all: you open new connections and find people who are a good addition to your network. No matter your profession, follow Money Times on Linkedin!