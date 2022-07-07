‘The Godfather’ Actor James Caan Dies At 82 | Movie theater

Actor James Caan, who played Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather,” died Wednesday at the age of 82. The news was confirmed this Thursday (7) through the official profile of the actor on Twitter.
The cause of death has not been confirmed.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Jimmy (James’ nickname) on the afternoon of July 6th. The family appreciates your outpouring of love and condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” says the statement.
James Caan was nominated for an Oscar for supporting actor for his role as Sonny Corleone, the eldest son of Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) in the first film in the 1972 “The Godfather” trilogy.
He is also in the cast of the second film, from 1974.
James Caan in ‘The Godfather’ – Photo: Disclosure
The New York-born actor began acting in plays off the Broadway circuit and debuted in the 1961 TV series Naked City.
Her first film role was in Billy Wilder’s “Irma la Douce” in 1963.
James Caan in ‘Crazy Obsession’ – Photo: Disclosure
Before “The Godfather”, James Caan stood out and was nominated for an Emmy for the film “Glory and Defeat”, in 1971.
The American actor was also known for films such as “Crazy Obsession” (1990), “Profession: Thief” (1981) and “Rollerball: Gladiators of the Future” (1975).
Actors Keanu Reeves (left) and James Caan pose for a photo during a conversation with journalists at the Marrakech film festival — Photo: AP
Among the most recent films he has acted in are “Dogville” (2003), “A Leprechaun in New York” (2003) and “Agent 86” (2008) and the series “Las Vegas”. The last movie released with him was the 2021 comedy “Queen Bees”.
James Caan participated in the film “Gun Monkey”, in post-production and scheduled for release in 2023, directed by Phillip Noyce, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin.
James Caan with his wife Linda Stokes during an event in New York in April 2014 — Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
