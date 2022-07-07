The King Woman | Freedom is threatened in first trailer; watch

Two months after the exclusive airing on CinemaConSony Pictures released this Wednesday (6) the first trailer for The King Womanthe new epic feature starring Viola Davis. Watch above.

In the preview, Nanisca (Davis) leads a local tribe as white settlers come ashore and threaten their tribe’s freedom. “They won’t stop until all of Africa is theirs,” says the warrior.

The historical drama is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) and also starring John Boyega and Lashana Lynch. The trailer follows the first official images released by Sony last Tuesday (5), which show the look of Nanisca and other characters.

The film’s plot will show Nanisca as the general of Dahomey’s army, who will have the help of the newcomer Nawi (Thuso Mbeduin The Underground Railroad) to combat invading forces seeking “violate their honor, enslave their people and destroy everything they have built in life“.

the debut of The King Woman is scheduled for the day September 22 in Brazilian cinemas.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.