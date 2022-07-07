“The last few days have not been easy”, says Klara Castanho in her first appearance 10 days after the controversy

Klara Castanho posted a picture of the landscape and explained how the last days of her life have been

After 10 days away from social media to digest the latest events, Klara Brown made the first post on Wednesday night (6). The post comes after the actress reveals that she was the victim of sexual abuse and opt for voluntary donation. In the caption, the artist thanks the messages of support, affection and welcome.

“The last few days have not been easy, but I wanted to come here to thank you for every word of love, affection and welcome that I have received and have been receiving. All this affection has been very important to me and I needed to share my gratitude with you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“I know that many of you are worried about me, but I want to say that I am taking care of myself, doing psychological follow-up and I am still surrounded by professionals who are working to preserve my rights.”

“I want to thank my family, my friends, my professional colleagues, the fans who accompany me and also the serious and responsible press, which has been respecting me during this moment.”, he concludes. It is worth mentioning that the actress deactivated the comments on the posts, so it is not possible to expose opinions on the subject.