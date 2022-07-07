The Lord of the Rings | Prime Video releases preview for subscribers

O Prime Video released this Wednesday (6th) a new exclusive teaser of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for subscribers on your platform. A shorter preview was also released on YouTube showing some never-before-seen footage and first impressions of some characters from the original series. Watch above.

With 15 seconds released to the general public, the teaser shows a meteor hitting Middle-earth, while some characters follow the start of the catastrophe. You can check out the full content here.

Amazon signed a contract in 2017 to adapt the story of JRR Tolkien for television. The agreement says the company can tell stories from Second Age of Middle Earthincluding moments like the rise of Sauron and the forge of the Rings of Power. The series is scheduled to premiere in September 2, 2022.

