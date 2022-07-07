The most recommended FIIs by analysts to buy in July; BRCO11 leads for 11th month and HGCR11 expands preference

After three consecutive months of gains, the Real Estate Funds Index (Ifix) fell 0.88% in June and ended the first half in the negative, with an accumulated loss of 0.33%. In the same interval, the Ibovespa registered a 6% devaluation.

For July, there were only two changes in the recommendations made by the analysis houses monitored by the InfoMoneywhich did not change the list of the most cited real estate funds, but consolidated the CSHG Receivíveis Imobiliários (HGCR11) in second place, in isolation, with six entries.

The first position remains with Bresco Logística (BRCO11) – now for the 11th consecutive month –, which sustained the eight nominations received in June.

Every month, the InfoMoney brings the five most recommended products in the portfolios developed by ten brokerages. In the event of a tie, those with the highest average trading volume in the last 12 months are chosen, based on data from the financial information platform Economatica.

Check below the real estate funds preferred by experts for July, the number of notes and the profitability of each security last month, in the year and in the last 12 months:

ticker Background Segment recommendations Return in June (%) Return in 2022 (%) Return in 12 months (%) BRCO11 Bresco Logística Logistics 8 -0.68 5.77 -0.89 HGCR11 CSHG Real Estate Receivables receivables 6 0.58 14.29 6.29 BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logística Logistics 5 -1.26 2.63 -2.23 TRXF11 TRX Real Estate City Income 5 0.49 5.54 2.23 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income receivables 4 0.53 23.61 5.62 ifix -0.9 1.5 0.2

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends and the quotation on 06/30/2022.

Sources: Economatica and brokers (Ativa Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Mirae Asset, Órama, Itaú BBA, Santander and Rico, BB Investimentos)

Bresco Logística (BRCO11)

Bresco Logística appears in eight portfolios of real estate funds and, therefore, continues this month as the most indicated by the brokers accompanied by the InfoMoney.

In June, the product increased the level of income distribution, to approximately R$ 9.6 million, as observed by BB Investimentos. In a report, the institution states that the amount is equivalent to R$ 0.65 per share – a yield annualized (return) of around 7.8%, based on market value.

For this month, BRCO11 has already announced the increase in payment to R$ 0.77 per share, highlights the brokerage.

CSHG Real Estate Receivables (HGCR11)

With six nominations – one more in relation to the last follow-up – the CSHG Recebíveis Imobiliários alone ranks second among July’s highlights.

HGCR11 debuted this month in the portfolio recommended by BTG Pactual, with a weight of 5%. According to the bank, the inclusion took place to increase the diversification of the selected portfolio and increase exposure to operations indexed to the CDI.

In its analysis, BTG highlights that the relevant share of contracts linked to CDI represents an advantage for CSHG Receivables in the face of the scenario of rising interest rates.

The institution also cites the fund’s allocation strategy in mixed profile assets (high and medium, in terms of credit analysis), “which allows the delivery of superior results without necessarily incurring greater risks”, and the opportunity to carry out acquisitions at a favorable time for the market, as it has cash resources.

By the bank’s calculations, the dividend yield of the product should be approximately 13% in the next 12 months.

BB Investimentos also recommends HGCR11 and recalls that, last month, the fund announced the distribution of around R$16.9 million in dividends, or R$1.15 per share, which is equivalent to a return of 1, 08% in the month – or 13% in annualized terms, by the broker’s accounts.

For July, CSHG Receivables informed that it will raise the payment to R$ 1.20 per share and, according to BB, this movement may continue. “If the macro scenario outlined by the manager materializes, the fund should see further increases in the distribution level over the next few months.”

BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11)

The fund registers five recommendations in July and appears in third place, tied with TRX Real Estate.

In its analysis of BTG Pactual Logística, Guide Investimentos says it sees a “repressed value” in the assets of the portfolio and recalls that the logistics segment has presented, since the beginning of the pandemic, the most defensive profile among the real estate sectors. “We believe in the fundamentals of the industry and we like the resilience it has shown.”

The broker highlights that BTLG11 currently has 15 warehouses in its portfolio, located mainly in the Southeast, with greater exposure to the food segment.

“The fund has 52% of its atypical contracts and tenants of great national relevance and low risk, such as BRF, Femsa, Itambé and Natura”, says the institution.

“Atypical” agreements are those concluded between the parties with clauses different from ordinary lease instruments. As a result, they tend to have a longer term and, in general, offer more security regarding the risk of vacancy and predictability of rental income.

In this month’s report, Guide calculates BTG Pactual Logística’s annualized dividend return at 8.6%.

TRX Real Estate (TRXF11)

New last month, the fund held its own in July in five portfolios indicated by analysts.

Recently, TRX Real Estate announced a restricted offering of shares with the objective of raising up to R$80 million, which will be used to acquire real estate assets.

“In addition, the manager was open to other alternatives for raising funds, such as possible sales of mature assets in the portfolio and even securitization of receivables (as in the operations of GPA and Assaí)”, comments Órama Investimentos.

The institution recalls that TRXF11 has a portfolio focused mainly on the retail sector, diversified into 48 properties, located in 33 cities and 13 states.

On July 14, the fund will distribute an income equivalent to R$ 1.05 per share and, according to the May management report, the monthly payment target for the rest of the year is R$ 0.85 per share.

Kinea Real Estate Income (KNCR11)

Kinea Rendimentos is recommended by four brokers and ends the list of highlights of the month.

In a report, Maria Fernanda Violatti, an XP analyst who signs the portfolio of Rico’s real estate funds, recalls that the expectation is for an increase in the basic interest rate (Selic) to 13.75% per year, which may favor the product.

“We understand that KNCR11 benefits from this scenario, given its high exposure to assets linked to the CDI”, explains the specialist.

She also highlights the recent strategy of the product manager, who chose to temporarily carry out reverse repo operations backed by certificates of real estate receivables (CRIs).

“Such instruments allow for a greater allocation of resources in CRI, which contributes to increasing the fund’s return, but in particular provides greater flexibility and speed in the allocation of resources from issuance of quotas”.

BTG also has KNCR11 in its portfolio for the month and, in the same way, draws attention to the relevant share of equity (83.3%) formed by CRIs indexed to the CDI variation.

“In terms of debtors, the fund has exposure to large companies, such as Petrobras, BR Malls, Cyrela, MRV, JHSF, with the largest positions linked to the corporate office, shopping mall and residential segments”, says the bank.

What to watch out for in July

The market awaits the release of the country’s official inflation index (IPCA) for June for next Friday (07/08). The preview of the indicator (IPCA-15) in the period showed an increase of 0.69%, compared to a variation of 0.59% in May. In the 12-month period up to June, the increase in the IPCA-15 reached 12.04%.

The result composes the list of expectations regarding the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, in the first week of August, which will discuss the course of the Selic. In the July reports, Itaú BBA, BB Investimentos and BTG Pactual say they expect a further increase of 0.5 percentage point in the rate, to 13.75% per year.

The IGP-M, known as “rent inflation”, changed 0.59% in June (compared to 0.52% in the previous month) and accumulated a high of 8.16% in the year and 10.70% in 12 months.

Another focus of attention is the behavior of the National Construction Cost Index – M (INCC-M), which rose 2.81% in June – driven by labor, with an increase of 4.37% in the period -, compared to 1 .49% in May. In 12 months, until last month, the indicator rose by 11.75%.

