The new ally against aging discovered by Brazilians

By processing the oxygen we breathe and the food we eat daily to survive, our cells generate potentially toxic byproducts, popularly called “free radicals”. Some of these molecules perform essential functions for the body, but in excess they can damage the internal structures of cells, impairing their functioning and favoring the emergence of chronic diseases. This process is known as oxidative stress.

Our body has a veritable arsenal of antioxidant enzymes that help keep reactive oxygen species in balance. However, as we age, these control mechanisms become less efficient. According to a study published in the journal Nutritionsupplement the diet with taurine amino acid may be a viable nutritional strategy to circumvent the problem.

The research was carried out at the University of São Paulo (USP) and involved 24 volunteers, between 55 and 70 years of age, randomly divided into two groups. Half consumed three capsules daily with 500 milligrams of taurine each (1.5 grams per day) for 16 weeks. The others ingested only capsules containing corn starch (placebo). Neither the participants nor the researchers knew which group each belonged to.

Oxidative stress markers were evaluated in blood samples collected before and at the end of the intervention. One of the most interesting results was the almost 20% increase in the concentration of the enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) in the group that received taurine – while in the control group this enzyme decreased by 3.5%. As the authors explain, SOD protects the cell from the harmful reactions of the superoxide radical.

“By preventing the accumulation of free radicals that naturally occurs with advancing age, we will probably be preventing cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and hypertension, among other chronic conditions”, evaluates Ellen de Freitas, professor at the Ribeirão Preto School of Physical Education and Sport ( EEFERP-USP) and coordinator of a project supported by the Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo (Fapesp).

According to the researcher, in the scientific literature there are very few works on the effect of taurine in the context of aging. “This is a very early study, which aimed to investigate the optimal dose and possible side effects – which were not observed in any of the participants.”

anti aging therapy

Taurine is a nutrient found in foods like fish, chicken, turkey, red meat and seafood. It is also naturally produced in some tissues of the human body, especially the liver, being important for the functioning of the central nervous system, immunity, vision and fertility.

For at least ten years, the group coordinated by Freitas has been studying the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of taurine – initially in high-performance athletes and later in obese individuals, with doses ranging between 3 and 6 grams daily. “The results show that, with the supplementation of this amino acid, oxidative stress is possibly controlled in these individuals. Then came the idea of ​​testing the strategy in the context of aging. As it is still very new, we started with a very low dose of security”, says Freitas.

The original idea was to evaluate the combined effect of taurine with physical exercise and both interventions separately. THE physical activity is considered one of the main tools to modulate the levels of oxidant and antioxidant substances in the body and, in the right dose, it is believed that it can potentiate the benefits of taurine. However, with the arrival of the pandemic and the fact that the volunteers belong to a group at greater risk of developing complications from Covid-19, it was decided to keep only the nutritional part of the research, which could be monitored remotely.

In addition to SOD, two other markers of oxidative stress were analyzed: the antioxidant enzyme glutathione reductase (GR), which decreased significantly in both groups, and a biomarker of oxidative stress called malondialdehyde (MDA), which increased by 23% in the control group and decreased by 4% on average in women who took taurine.

“It is a timid result, but we believe that it can become much more significant with a higher dose of taurine”, evaluates Freitas.

For Gabriela Abud, currently a doctoral student at the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto (FMRP-USP) and first author of the article, changes in the volunteers’ diet during the first months of social isolation may have affected the results of the biochemical analyses.

“In addition to oxidative stress markers, we analyzed the concentration of minerals such as selenium, zinc, magnesium and calcium, which are important for the functioning of these enzymes. Selenium, for example, is a cofactor of glutathione peroxidase. [que indiretamente ajuda a eliminar o peróxido de hidrogênio do organismo] and it was reduced in both groups”, says Abud.

As Freitas points out, the taurine supplement is just the “icing on the cake” and alone does not work miracles. “A healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and regular exercise, is essential for the anti-aging effect to occur.”

In the next study, the group intends to include obese women, between 60 and 75 years old, who have sarcopenia – a condition characterized by the loss of muscle mass and associated with inflammation. “It is a population at high risk of developing complications. We are going to offer physical training associated with daily supplementation with 3 grams of taurine and thus observe the possible changes resulting from these interventions”, says Freitas.

It is worth noting that the benefits and risks of supplementing the diet with taurine are still being investigated. The consumption of supplements should not be done without the guidance of a healthcare professional.

