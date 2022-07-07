The rare US and UK warning of ‘immense threat’ from China

Abhishek Pratap

  • Gordon Corera
  • BBC News security reporter

Ken McCallum and Christopher Wray

Credit, UK pool via ITN

photo caption,

British Intelligence Director MI5 Ken McCallum (left) and FBI Director Christopher Wray (right) made a joint statement in London.

The heads of the UK and US security services made an unprecedented joint statement in London on Wednesday to warn of the “immense threat” that China poses to the world.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said China was the “biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security” and that Beijing had “interfered in US politics,” including in recent elections.

The head of the British intelligence service MI5, Ken McCallum, said that in the last three years his agency has doubled the amount of work it does against Chinese activity – and that it intends to double its efforts again.

MI5 says it is carrying out seven times more investigations related to the activities of the Chinese Communist Party compared to 2018, according to McCallum.

