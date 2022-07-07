The top scorer in Cartola’s history says goodbye: see Fred’s top 9 kicks in the game | topper

It’s not easy to deal with goodbyes. But the postmen need to be ready this weekend to the last act of the career of the greatest scorer in the history of fantasy game – which had its first season in 2005. Fred will hang up his boots and will certainly be missed in the hearts of those who love Cartola. It was years and years guaranteeing those eight points with his nose for goals. The farewell will be on Saturday, at Maracanã, where Fluminense will host Ceará. It’s the last chance to climb the striker. Build your team for round #16.

Fred made history at Tricolor carioca, a club in which he is the second highest scorer of all time, but he also left important marks in his stints at Cruzeiro and Atlético-MG. FThere were 158 goals in the Brasileirão divided by these three clubs, 144 in the Cartola Era. In other words, only the 14 noted in 2004 by Raposa did not bring joy to cartographers. Diego Souza is second on this select list, with 127 goals in fantasy history.

When it comes to goals, Fred is behind only Roberto Dinamite in the history of the Brazilian Championship, a competition that was top scorer on three occasions: 2012, 2014 and 2016, the first two with the Fluminense shirt, and the last one, with goals for Flu (2) and by the Rooster (12). Fred did not compete in the Brasileirão between 2006 and 2008, as he was in French football, at Lyon.

Fred’s goals year by year at Cartola

In his second spell at Cruzeiro, shirt 9 broke a record for lineups in a single round in Cartola’s history. It was in the second round of the 2019 Brasileirão that 3,330,952 Carpenters believed in Don Fredon in their squad. Ironically, this crowd left disappointed with the scorer’s score of just 0.20 in the Cruzeiro 1-0 Ceará duel. The goal of this game was by Thiago Neves, one of the main partners in Fred’s career.

WELL POSITIONED UP TO THE TOP 10

Despite this slip mentioned above, the numbers play a lot in Fred’s favor at Cartola as well. His biggest move in the game remains among the first in fantasy history.. In 2011, in the game in which Fluminense beat Grêmio 5-4, Fred scored an incredible four goals and obtained 35.90 points on that occasion.

To this day, this mitada is well positioned in the top 10 chart: in fourth position in historybehind Arrascaeta (37.90 in 2019, for Flamengo), Neymar (37.70 in 2011, for Santos) and Jonas (36.40 in 2010, for Grêmio).

As the mood is of farewell, we separated the 9 biggest mitadas of shirt 9 in Cartola. As there was a triple tie in the eighth position of the mitts, the list has ten excellent scores from Fred.

BIGGEST MITADAS OF FRED IN THE CARTOLA Year Match Punctuation 2011 Fluminense 5 x 4 Grêmio 35.90 2011 Fluminense 4 x 0 Bahia 27.60 2016 Atlético-MG 2 x 1 victory 25.90 2011 Fluminense 3 x 1 Coritiba 25.20 2011 Figueirense 0 x 4 Fluminense 21.50 2012 Palmeiras 2 x 3 Fluminense 20.60 2014 Fluminense 4 x 0 Sport 20.30 2012 Fluminense 2 x 1 Nautical 18.70 2014 Fluminense 3 x 0 Palmeiras 18.70 2017 Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Cruzeiro 18.70

It is worth noting that Fred surpassed the 20-point mark on seven occasions. One of the times was precisely in the game that sealed the title of Fluminense in the 2012 Brasileirão. In Presidente Prudente, Fred scored twice in the tricolor victory by 3 to 2 over Palmeiras and also smashed in Cartola, to crown the conquest even more. Check out the videos of all the matches listed above below:

What will remain is the longing for the cardholders. But what is not lacking is a candidate for a replacement to fill this vacancy in the hearts of the crowd. Hulk, Cano, Calleri and Gabriel are some of the current strikers who usually bring joy to the top hat nation. Choose your favorites and head towards the mitadas.