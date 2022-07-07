These are the new Xbox Series X|S-optimized games coming in July 2022

The month of July is more lively than other months ago, with new games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and great titles for Xbox Game Pass, such as the return of the Yakuza saga or the interesting Road 96, of which we have left many reasons to play it when you get to Microsoft’s hit subscription service. But it doesn’t end here, because from Windows Club We bring you a list of the new Xbox Series X|S-optimized games coming in July 2022.

All Those Who Want To Check Out The Full List Of Xbox Series X Optimized Games | You can do so by accessing the link. You already know that optimizing many games on Microsoft’s new generation consoles is one of the main reasons to jump from one console to another, as they are completely free updates, either with dedicated editions, or through Smart Delivery, giving you a new way to play with much higher FPS and better graphics quality.

F1 2022

Enter the new era of Formula 1® in EA SPORTS™ F1® 22, the official video game of the 2022 FIA Formula 1™ World Championship. Take the wheel in a new season with redesigned cars and new rules that define race day, test your skills at the new Miami International Speedway and experience the glitz and glamor of F1® life.

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

Your rival is already on the court and the audience is waiting for an opponent to play in the grand final… Is everything ready for Matchpoint? Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is a modern interpretation of tennis that offers a realistic experience thanks to a deep career mode and unique opponent system.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series brings back “Klonoa: Door to Phantomile” and “Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil” remastered in a collection for fans every now and then. Get ready and go on an adventure to save the world!

The Dusk Falls