“They saw her…”; Renowned actor breaks silence on controversial Jade Picon lineup in Travessia and stirs web

the escalation of Jade Picon for the novel”Crossing” was full of controversy. When the name of the former BBB 22 began to be speculated, some actors and actresses regretted the fact that the influencer was not an actress and got the role. Even so, she continued in the plot and will be an antagonist of the plot. .

In participation in the podcast “Papagaio Falante”, presented by Sérgio Mallandro and Renato Rabelo, Humberto Martins, who will also be in “Travessia”, commented on the participation of Jade Picon. In the telenovela, the actor will give life to the father of the digital influencer, Chiara.

“We’ve done individual work together and she’s good. She’s talented, she’s smart. She can! It’s no wonder she was chosen, no one would make a choice that would leave an embarrassing situation for the person or the company, for the project”, he commented. “In the past it was commercial models that came, that entered (in the projects), like Victor Fasano, like myself… I started out as a model,” he explained.

With the repercussion, the web became agitated with the comment of Humberto Martins, who is considered to be a great actor in Brazilian teledramaturgy. Jade Picon fans were very happy. “Oh how good it is to hear this from an established actor like Humberto martins, that’s what I’m proud of,” wrote a fan.