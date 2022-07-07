Thor 4, new Marvel movie, has how many post-credits scenes?

Thor: Love and Thunderone of the most awaited films of the year, finally to Brazilian cinemas with preview sessions already happening all over the country, before the official premiere tomorrow (7).

Thor 4 is the fourth solo adventure for the Asgardian played by Chris Hemsworth, the first hero/actor to reach this milestone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while other heroes like Iron Man and Captain America only managed one trilogy.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth’s hero, we will also follow the return of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Korg (Taika Waititi) and we will also be introduced to the villain Gorr, who will be played by Oscar winner Christian Bale.

And a pertinent question that is always pertinent on the part of Marvel fans is in relation to the post-credits scenes, which usually bring surprises and clues about what we will see in the future of these films.

And with Thor 4 is no different: the new Marvel movie has TWO post-credits scenes, one in the middle and one at the end. It’s worth staying to check out the two scenes, which give an outcome and also a preview of what’s to come.

As the premiere became closer and closer, it was natural for Marvel to intensify the film’s publicity campaign with the launch of several unpublished content, to the delight of fans.

And one of the new content released ended up being a commercial full of never-before-seen footage, which also explores a little bit of the Asgardian’s sad journey in the MCU. Check out the subtitled version on our YouTube channel below:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film has been delayed yet again, now set to hit theaters on the July 7, 2022!

