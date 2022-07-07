Thor: Love and Thunder – Director Wanted to Annoy Marvel Fans by Making New Hero Movie

Taika Waititi didn’t want to make a movie to please the fans!

Thor: Love and Thunder is the newest release coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fourth film starring the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth, the film promises to continue the hero’s journey of self-discovery in an even grander way than its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok.

Now the director Taika Waititi, responsible for the third and fourth films of the character, talked about what he intended to do in the new feature. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed that not only did he intend to do something even crazier, he also had every intention of pissing off Marvel fans.

The director commented:

“In a way, I kind of wished Ragnarok wasn’t so good. Because it’s hard to follow up on that movie with this one,” Waititi said. “Because you keep promising things like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be crazy. It will be bigger. It’s going to be more bombastic,’ I mean, I think it is. We have a Viking ship that travels through space being pulled by two giant goats. And two Thors and Russell Crowe. So what could be crazier than that this summer?”

Continuing, the director spoke about his willingness to take the plot in a different direction, as well as “annoying the fans.” He said:

“What I wanted to do, to take the film in a different direction, was make it romantic. They kind of had a little bit of romance in the first two movies, but they didn’t really lean into the love aspect. And I was like, well, we’ve seen Thor in that big world pulled [Jack] Kirby with all the color and pop art in Ragnarok. What would fans least expect? Thor in love! What do fans not want? Thor in love! What would really piss off fans? And we are doing it.”

In addition to Hemsworth, the film brings the return of Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Jamie Alexander to the franchise. Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Bradley Cooper participate in the feature in their roles of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thor: Love and Thunder officially opens in theaters next Thursday, July 7.

